Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods graces W magazine in Ralph Lauren's couture with stylish fusion

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods appeared at a W magazine event and stole the spotlight with her outfit. W magazine co-hosted a fashion event with Ralph Lauren fashion company, with Woods attending the event wearing a black Ralph Lauren couture.

Her stunning outfit attracted a lot of attention, with Jordyn Woods taking to Instagram to share images from the event with her followers.

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, who owns her own fashion company, named Woods by Jordyn, usually shares images of her outfit with her social media followers.

Timberwolves' coach calls Karl-Anthony Towns' performance this season 'phenomenal'

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been unstoppable early in the season. The Wolves lead the way in the Western Conference with 17 wins and just four losses.

Their 17-4 record is the best in the entire league with the top-seeded in the East Boston Celtics trailing them by one win (16-5). Minnesota is coming off an impressive 127-103 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies, with Towns going for 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists, on 7/14 shooting. Six players scored double figures for the winners.

"I think that's a strength of our team. We've got a lot of guys that can play. A lot of guys that can score, and we have an unselfish team," Rudy Gobert said afterwards, via NBA.com.

For his part, Karl-Anthony Towns has been a big part of the Wolves' success this season. He has averages of 21.9 ppg and 9.0 rpg, on 41.0 percent from beyond the arc, and recently got high praise from his head coach Chris Finch, who called his performance 'phenomenal.'

"He's been phenomenal. He doesn't need a lot of shots. He's an aggressive scorer, and we love that. He's shooting the ball really clean from the 3-point line; there's not a lot of hesitation. Probably the best shooter on our team. We needed him to do more of that," Finch said, via Dunking with the Wolves.

After a few struggling seasons, the Timberwolves seek a deep playoff run and a shot at the title, playing in a very competitive Western Conference.

So far, Minnesota has been playing great on both ends, and aside from star guard/forward Anthony Edwards, who has been dealing with injuries recently, the rest of the roster has stayed healthy early on.

Thus, the franchise has been able to build chemistry and elevate its game, and its consistency has been one of its best weapons so far. For his part, Karl-Anthony Towns wants to have an All-Star year, after coming off a struggling season where he missed more than half of games with a calf injury.