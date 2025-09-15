Kayla Nicole’s viral glamorous lap dance with Chris Brown receives 1-word approval from former Clippers forward’s ex

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 15, 2025 17:00 GMT
2024 FOX Winter Press Day - Source: Getty
Robert Covington's ex reacted to Kayla Nicole's on stage dance with Chris Brown [Picture Credit: Getty]

It would be an understatement to say that Kayla Nicole turned up the heat during Chris Brown's concert in Los Angeles. Nicole stole the show from the R&B singer for the few minutes she performed on stage, and the ex-girlfriend of Robert Covington, Amirah Dyme, loved it.

Ad

In a video that went viral on social media, the "Say Goodbye" singer performed "Take You Down" in front of a large audience. Nicole gave a solo performance on the curved couch. However, the duo quickly elevated the heat after Brown also joined her for a memorable, glamorous dance performance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Covington's ex-girlfriend, Amirah Dyme, commented on the post with a one-word approval and a fire emoji.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Yassssss 🔥," she wrote.
Amirah Dyme&#039;s comment on Kayla Nicole&#039;s dance
Amirah Dyme's comment on Kayla Nicole's dance

Dyme and Covington's relationship went public in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child in the same year. However, their relationship quickly turned sour just after a few months of having their baby.

Ad

In May 2023, Dyme accused the former Clippers player of cheating and even threatened to expose him. In her long Instagram Story that went viral on social media, she said that Covington even mistreated her and created a bad environment for their daughter to grow.

Ad

Dyme also accused Covington of sleeping with another woman when she was pregnant. She even alleged that he didn't let her leave the country to see her family in Germany.

Kayla Nicole refuses to comment about ex Travis Kelece engagement

NFL star Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift announced their engagement last month. However, when Kayla Nicole, who dated Kelce for five years, from 2017 to 2022, was asked about her former boyfriend's engagement, she dodged the question, saying, "Oh, no, no, no."

Ad

Nicole was able to steer the conversation away from the awkward moment and shifted to something more interesting. She later opened up about the kind of person she wanted as her partner.

"I love an honest man, a man of really great character," she told the Daily Mail during New York Fashion Week. "Someone fun, spontaneous, who has a great relationship with family and really good girlfriends."
Ad

Nicole also confirmed that she was single at the moment

"Yes, I am. Who's ever asking, absolutely."
Ad

Previously, she revealed that she was in a relationship with LeBron James' former teammate Iman Shumpert. However, they never took their relationship public. During her last year's appearance on Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel," Kayla Nicole alleged that Shumpert started dating Teyana Taylor without her knowledge.

Things quickly took a bad turn when Taylor slammed Nicole for lying. Taylor and Shumpert were married for seven years before their divorce in 2023.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications