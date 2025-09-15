Kayla Nicole’s viral glamorous lap dance with Chris Brown receives 1-word approval from former Clippers forward’s ex

It would be an understatement to say that Kayla Nicole turned up the heat during Chris Brown's concert in Los Angeles. Nicole stole the show from the R&amp;B singer for the few minutes she performed on stage, and the ex-girlfriend of Robert Covington, Amirah Dyme, loved it. In a video that went viral on social media, the &quot;Say Goodbye&quot; singer performed &quot;Take You Down&quot; in front of a large audience. Nicole gave a solo performance on the curved couch. However, the duo quickly elevated the heat after Brown also joined her for a memorable, glamorous dance performance. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCovington's ex-girlfriend, Amirah Dyme, commented on the post with a one-word approval and a fire emoji. &quot;Yassssss 🔥,&quot; she wrote. Amirah Dyme's comment on Kayla Nicole's danceDyme and Covington's relationship went public in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child in the same year. However, their relationship quickly turned sour just after a few months of having their baby. In May 2023, Dyme accused the former Clippers player of cheating and even threatened to expose him. In her long Instagram Story that went viral on social media, she said that Covington even mistreated her and created a bad environment for their daughter to grow. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDyme also accused Covington of sleeping with another woman when she was pregnant. She even alleged that he didn't let her leave the country to see her family in Germany. Kayla Nicole refuses to comment about ex Travis Kelece engagementNFL star Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift announced their engagement last month. However, when Kayla Nicole, who dated Kelce for five years, from 2017 to 2022, was asked about her former boyfriend's engagement, she dodged the question, saying, &quot;Oh, no, no, no.&quot;Nicole was able to steer the conversation away from the awkward moment and shifted to something more interesting. She later opened up about the kind of person she wanted as her partner. &quot;I love an honest man, a man of really great character,&quot; she told the Daily Mail during New York Fashion Week. &quot;Someone fun, spontaneous, who has a great relationship with family and really good girlfriends.&quot; Nicole also confirmed that she was single at the moment&quot;Yes, I am. Who's ever asking, absolutely.&quot;Previously, she revealed that she was in a relationship with LeBron James' former teammate Iman Shumpert. However, they never took their relationship public. During her last year's appearance on Angel Reese's &quot;Unapologetically Angel,&quot; Kayla Nicole alleged that Shumpert started dating Teyana Taylor without her knowledge. Things quickly took a bad turn when Taylor slammed Nicole for lying. Taylor and Shumpert were married for seven years before their divorce in 2023.