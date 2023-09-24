"Kd would win MVP & his 3rd ring"- NBA fans dish their hottest take for upcoming 2023-24 season

The start of training camp and preseason is just around the corner in the NBA, as teams prepare for the tip-off of the regular season on Oct. 24. Fans have already shared their excitement with some interesting takes.

The official Twitter account of NBA 2K asked fans to share their takes on the coming season, and there were some pretty interesting responses. Let's take a look at some of them.

"Kd would win mvp and will win his 3rd ring," one user posted.

Kevin Durant has his best chance of winning a championship, being part of the star-studded Phoenix Suns, while MVP is also a likely scenario, but he has to play in 65 or more games to become eligible.

"Suns will win 74 games," a Twitter user wrote.

If this happens, it will set a regular-season record, breaking the Golden State Warriors' 73-9 record in 2015-16.

"Lakers in the finals," another one posted.

It has been three years since the Lakers played in (and won) the NBA Finals (2020). Last year, they made it to the Western Conference finals but got swept by the Denver Nuggets, the eventual champions.

"Denver misses the playoffs," another one posted.

This would be a major upset, as the Nuggets aim at nothing but a title defense.

"JT In season MVP Regular Season MVP ECF MVP Finals MVP," another one posted, having Boston Celtics' superstar Jayson Tatum winning all major individual awards.

"Devin Booker will be top 3 in MVP voting," another one posted.

Devin Booker is expected to have another All-Star year, so being a top candidate for the MVP is a likely scenario.

"Bam Adebayo wins DPOY. Finally," a Twitter user wrote

An elite defender, Bam Adebayo has never won the Defensive Player of the Year award, with Rudy Gobert, Giannis Antetokounmpo and reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. being the award's latest recipients.

"PHX doesn't get put of the 1st round of the playoffs," a user replied.

This would be a major upset, as the Suns have their sights set only on the title, after landing Bradley Beal and teaming him with Kevin Durant, DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker.

"Nets 4th seed," another user tweeted.

If healthy, the Brooklyn Nets have the quality and roster depth to become a top four team in the East. Ben Simmons' status will be crucial for their success as well.

"My New York Knicks winning an NBA championship," another one posted.

The Knicks want to go deeper in the playoffs this year after a second-round exit, but claiming the title could be considered a long shot for them at the moment.

NBA predictions and odds for the 2023-24 season

Here are a few early predictions based on moves teams made in the offseason.

In the East, Boston should be a contender again, but Kristaps Porzingis' status (injury-prone) will determine how far they will go. The Philadelphia 76ers will lose a lot of their firepower if James Harden is out of the rotation due to his trade request. If not, expect them to challenge for a shot at the title.

Miami Heat, who faced Denver in the NBA Finals, will miss a couple of key role players in Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, but they have Tyler Herro back. Trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers are still ongoing, it's unclear what their roster will look like. Landing Damian Lillard will make them the No. 1 favorite for the NBA championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to dominate the East, with Giannis Antetokounmpo healthy and well-rested and Adrian Griffin as the new coach. A failure, though, could shake things up in the franchise.

The Atlanta Hawks should also be a playoff contender in the East, in Quin Snyder's first full season coaching the team, while the Detroit Pistons are expected to become a playoff contender again, with Cade Cunningham healthy and Monty Williams taking over.

In the West, the Denver Nuggets should be in a position to repeat, but they will have strong competition from teams that will attempt to dethrone them. Expect the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and especially the Phoenix Suns to be major contenders in the West.

For the time being, the Nuggets, Celtics, Suns and Bucks are odds-on favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA championship.