"Keep getting better, smarter": Larsa Pippen sends cryptic message for first time since Marcus Jordan split

It's been a few days since Larsa Pippen broke up with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. Since the breakup, she's remained silent, until a recent update on her Instagram account with a cryptic caption. Pippen hasn't addressed the breakup directly but is stirring the pot with her recent post.

Pippen and Jordan were together for some time, and the couple even had a podcast together. They started as friends and would hang out together. In January 2023, they were spotted kissing while at Miami Beach outside of the W South Beach Hotel.

They confirmed their relationship in the following days. Pippen and Jordan launched their podcast, "Separation Anxiety," in June. In their show, they discussed their relationship and had a few takes on their future as a couple.

There were also rumors of a potential marriage, but they shut those down eventually. In February, the two broke up for a while but got back together on Valentine's Day.

Recently, Pippen posted a photo of herself, subtly giving her followers an update after they split.

"Due to personal reasons... I'm gonna keep getting better, smarter, and more committed to my inner peace than ever before," Pippen posted on Instagram.

Jordan, on the other hand, has not posted anything related to the breakup as of late.

According to reports, Pippen didn't think that Marcus was her guy, and she realized they were on different paths.

Why did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan split?

The breakup between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seemed inevitable after their temporary split in February. A source close to Pippen gave the reason as to why the two decided to call their relationship quits.

"Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show," the source said. "She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life."

A few days ago, Pippen posted on Instagram with a cryptic message that could be related to her breakup with MJ's son.

"Humble enough to know I can lose it all. Confident enough to know I can get it all back," Pippen posted.

Pippen was asked recently if the 16-year age gap had something to do with their split. But Larsa clarified that the age gap had nothing to do with their decision to move on with their lives separately. Scottie Pippen's ex-wife believes that she and Marcus can be friends, eventually, as they started their relationship on friendship.

