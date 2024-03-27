Marcus Jordan sends cryptic message to Larsa Pippen after break up: "Why give shorty a heart"

Marcus Jordan took to Instagram to share a rather cryptic message to Larsa Pippen after their breakup. The pair began dating in 2022 and called it quits earlier this year after their romance had rumor mills buzzing about the relationship translating to marriage.

They broke up briefly in February, but got back and later split again last week. The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star revealed the reason behind the two calling it off on Bravo, while Jordan recently took to social media to share a post following their breakup.

The 33-year-old took to IG stories and wrote a line from Chris Brown and Tyga's 'Loyal'.

"Why give shorty a heart when she rather have press."

Marcus Jordan shared a cryptic post on IG after his breakup with Larsa Pippen

The ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and the son of great Michael Jordan had paparazzi on their heels when they first sparked dating rumors in September 2022. They made it official in January 2023 on Instagram.

Why did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan break up?

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of iHeart’s 'Amy & T.J.' podcast, Larsa Pippen revealed she and Marcus Jordan were at different places at this stage of their relationship.

“I just think we’re on a different journey, you know? I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing, you know?" Pippen said. "I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me. I don’t think it’s the age. I just think it’s where we are right now. I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy. And I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

Pippen added that when she was off for shooting a show for a couple of weeks, she realized about her feelings for Jordan. She also topped it off by saying her kids and her business were a priority at the moment.

The 49-year-old also confirmed that there was no bad blood between the two, and they remain on good terms. For now, there are still whispers of the two working it out and getting back together at some point, but only time will tell if that will happen in the days to come.