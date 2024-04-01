Larsa Pippen enjoys ocean getaway with son and daughter as she continues to move on after split with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are no longer together. The couple broke up in March after they tried to rekindle their romance. This is their second breakup in the last two months.

Recently the Real Housewives of Miami star posted pictures of her ocean getaway, where she was joined by her son Preston Pippen, and daughter Sophia Pippen. She was also joined by her friends Loren Ridinger and Natalia Weissman.

Pippen posted her family pictures on her IG story. She was also seen dancing with her friends, while her son watched from the sofa.

Larsa Pippen enjoying a family vacation

Pippen and Marcus Jordan split up around March 20. The former couple was last seen in Paris, where they were being followed by paparazzi.

Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen. Marcus Jordan is the son of Scottie Pippen’s former teammate Michael Jordan.

Larsa Pippen gives her honest take on why she broke up with Marcus Jordan

Even before their latest break up, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan had broken up once before. In February, Jordan and Pippen unfollowed each other on social media and Larsa Pippen deleted all pictures of her with Jordan.

This time, the breakup seems more serious. Earlier, Pippen recently appeared on the “Amy and T.J.” podcast and explained her decision to break up with Michael Jordan’s son. She told the hosts that Jordan wasn’t the guy for her.

"I was there for two weeks and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone," Pippen said, "and I think when you're alone, you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you're not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don't think he's my guy."

Pippen and Jordan had reportedly decided to spend some time apart from each other. There has been no comment from Jordan’s side.

Both Pippen and Jordan recently appeared on Season 2 of “The Traitors." They were expected to marry this year, and Pippen even stated that she was expecting a ring from her Jordan.