Kendra Randle rocks a chic $4845 Louis Vuitton tote courtside at Madison Square Garden

On Saturday night, Kendra watched her husband, Julius Randle, and his team, the New York Knicks, dominate the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden (100-126). Randle posted a triple-double for the 14th time in his career (18 points, 16 rebounds, ten assists). The Knicks won for the third time in a row and eighth in the last ten games.

Kendra Randle posted a photo of herself from MSG on Instagram, showing off her Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, which costs $4,845, according to Lampoo.com.

Randle usually shares images of herself from MSG, as she and her two kids attend every Knicks' home game.

Kendra and Julius Randle started dating in 2013 and engaged three years later. They have been married since 2017.

Kendra Randle wants fans to vote for Julius Randle's All-Star game participation

Julius Randle is among the forerunners for a spot in the 2024 NBA All-Star game, which will take place in Indianapolis on Sunday, February 18th.

The All-Star big man has been playing great basketball, so it wouldn't be surprising if he is voted to represent East.

Kendra Randle recently requested NBA and Knicks fans on Instagram to vote for her husband.

"Go vote for this man!!" she posted on her Instagram story, via New York Post. "No one will talk about how crazy it is that this is even a conversation. How he just had surgery 5 months ago on his ankle and still managed to put up these #s. You never cease to amaze me. 3 X HIM!!!! Side note: Brag on the people you love and are proud of."

Kendra Randle calls fans to vote for Julius Randle's participation in the All-Star Game.

Julius Randle has been playing consistently for a few months after having ankle surgery to repair damage he sustained at the end of the 2022-23 season.

After his triple-double over the Raptors, Randle talked about how he changed his game now that he and Jalen Brunson have more possession.

"My mindset is to be aggressive read the game and take what the defense gives me." he said, via New York Post. "This is what I do in the past few games. I have been able to score the ball at a high clip. But if they double-team me, I get to be able to make the right plays."

In his 43 games for the Knicks, Julius Randle is averaging 24.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The Knicks are fifth in the East standings with 26 wins and 17 losses.

