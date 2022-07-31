“This season right here is going to say everything… That we need to know about this young brother” - Kendrick Perkins believes 1x All-Star's performance and character will be in the spotlight next season 

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has said that the upcoming NBA season will be pivotal for the 2019 first-pick Zion Williamson. The player-turned-analyst believes that next season will reveal a lot about Zion Williamson:

"This season right here is going to say everything and tell us everything that we need to know about this young brother."

Zion Williamson signed a five-year rookie max extension with the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month. The big man will be paid at least $193 million thanks to the deal, and it could go all the way up to $231 million.

The highly-touted forward will make $231 million if he makes an All-NBA team appearance and wins the Most Valuable Player or Defensive Player of the Year award next season. These are incentives that could make him a lot more money.

According to league sources, the contract extension also includes a so-called "weight clause." The All-Star will have weigh-ins throughout his contract to ensure that the sum of his weight [in pounds] and body fat percentage is within the pre-specified limit of 295. If Zion breaks this "weight-clause," he'd get less money.

Perkins played in the NBA for 14 years and faced a lot of criticism for his weight. In the early stages of his professional career, it was reported that the big man weighed 300 pounds, which is the same issue Zion Williamson is struggling with.

"Watch them after they get their money" - Perkins quotes Kevin Garnett on Williamson

Kendrick Perkins shared what Kevin Garnett, his former teammate and an NBA legend, told him about the young superstars. Perkins stated:

"The great Kevin Garnett always told me this, 'When you watch these up-and-coming superstars, young superstars, don't watch them before they get their money, watch how they perfom and act after they get their money.' That's what I want to see."

Watch Perkins discuss Zion's conditioning and "weight-clause" below:

Zion Williamson was listed at 284 pounds with the Pelicans and 285 pounds in his season at Duke. During training camp last September, the big man was well above 300 pounds, which was concerning.

The sum of Williamson's weight and body fat percentage must not exceed 295. If this happens, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar will have the amount of guaranteed money on his contract reduced.

Williamson's weight has always been a popular topic, so it makes sense for the Pelicans to protect themselves with this clause.

Zion Williamson's career will be fun to watch

A heavier body means more wear-and-tear than a lighter one as the increased pressure on joints and reduced agility can easily spell injury. The New Orleans Pelicans want their big signing to stay healthy and dominate for many years to come, which is the point of the "weight-clause" in the contract.

The 22-year-old has averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds so far in his career. He's been extremely fun to watch and will be one of the most entertaining players in the NBA if he can stay injury-free.

Zion Williamson has appeared in only 85 games during his three-year NBA career. However, NBA fans are hoping that he can stay healthy and show what he's capable of in the postseason as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far