“He’s the true definition of a generational talent” - Kendrick Perkins believes All-American second team member could go number 1 in the draft, says the Rockets are the best fit for him

Kendrick Perkins has become one of the top basketball analysts for ESPN and the former first-round pick believes that All-American second team member Chet Holmgren should go number one in the draft.

With the NBA Draft lottery now complete, the top three teams in the draft are now secured. The Orlando Magic have the first overall pick, the OKC Thunder have the second and the Houston Rockets have the third overall pick.

Now that the teams know their draft order, the discussion will turn to which of the top players will land with which group.

Chet Holmgren has become the most interesting of the three top prospects because his unique build leads to varying evaluations from different scouts and analysts.

Kendrick Perkins said that his analysis of the second-team All-American has Holmgren as a generational talent who could drastically change the fortunes of his hometown Houston Rockets. Perkins said:

"He's the true definition of a generational talent, but if Houston could land him, like, with the combination between him and Jalen Green will be a great starting point.

"I could see them being the next version of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland and what they did in the league that the Cleveland Cavaliers took this season."

Perkins is high on combining Chet Holmgren and Jalen Green, but there is a potential problem that could prevent the Houston Rockets from copying the success of last season's most improved team.

"[Jalen Green] was dropping 40 pieces and I talk about looking at the Cleveland Cavaliers and that the Rockets should try to mimic what they're doing right.

"They had Darius Garland, they added Evan Mobley. Why not add Chet Holmgren? I know he's probably going to go number one because he's the truth."

With the Orlando Magic holding the number one overall pick and having a solid reason to take Holmgren first, Kendrick Perkins may not be able to get his wish for the Rockets.

Still, not all hope is lost for Kendrick Perkins and the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Kendrick Perkins' hometown Houston Rockets are in a great position regardless of getting Chet Holmgren.

The Houston Rockets will have a great opportunity with the number three overall pick.

While losing the NBA Draft lottery must be disappointing for the Houston Rockets front office and their fans, falling to number three overall could lead to a great draft, even if it's not what Kendrick Perkins wants.

Houston will be able to select one of the consensus top three players in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will benefit from taking whichever player the other teams pass over.

While Orlando and Oklahoma City will have pressure to choose correctly, Houston can justify its selection by simply taking whichever player falls to them.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chet Holmgren fall to the Houston Rockets? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson