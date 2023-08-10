The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves amidst more offseason drama. With a new trade saga on their hands with their star guard James Harden, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins voiced his concerns about the franchise turning into a reality show.

The 76ers have been a franchise in the "process" of rebuilding for the better part of the last five years. Philadelphia has seen a number of different roster adjustments made in order to help them contend for the title.

From players like Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons to more recent additions such as James Harden, the Sixers have consistently been changing. Last season saw its own iteration of this changing state of affairs. Similarly, this offseason has seen new developments as well.

After opting into his $35.6 million contract, James Harden requested a trade from the team. This doesn't come as a shock in light of his underwhelming stint with the franchise. However, the aspect of a marked lack of interest in the trade market certainly raises some issues for both parties.

From Harden's cryptic Instagram story to Daryl Morey's statement on wanting a great package for Harden, the 76ers are facing internal conflict. While taking in the situation, Perkins offered his thoughts on the matter.

When asked by Malika Andrews whether this upcoming season was a make-or-break one for the Sixers, he said:

"Yes. I mean, look, it's almost to the point where you had the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" - It's almost like this is the "Real Men of Philadelphia 76ers". Because every single year this is the real reality show.

"It's nothing but non-stop drama and less about basketball when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers. If I'm Joel Embiid, at what point do I grow tired? After this year, he should be tired and I believe that this is a make-or-break season."

Perkins' sentiment was rather positive as a whole. While considering Philly's personnel changes, he genuinely thought that the Sixers had done some good things. However, this will only be seen once the regular season rolls around.

What can fans realistically expect from the Philadelphia 76ers next season?

The Philadelphia 76ers will undoubtedly be an interesting regular-season team. With Nick Nurse at the helm as the new head coach, the franchise will certainly be headed in a new direction.

The development of Tyrese Maxey is a key point in the overall scheme of things. Patrick Beverley's influence in the locker room will also be worth making note of. Meanwhile, with Joel Embiid coming off an MVP campaign, fans can be excited to see what their superstar big man brings to the table next season.

Realistically, however, Philly has a lot of matters to deal with immediately. With a lot of unresolved issues, the Harden trade being the most pressing one, the Sixers may just remain a team on course for an early postseason exit once again.

