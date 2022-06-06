“Me and Charles… We gonna get his a** today” - Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith on giving Shaquille O'Neal a hard time after he made an error on ‘Inside the NBA’

Kenny "The Jet" Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal have followed up their playing careers by transitioning into broadcasting with Inside the NBA.

All three have fun at each other's expense on TV, and Smith recently told a story about giving Shaq a hard time after an error.

During an old episode of Inside the NBA, Shaq arrived late to the show because he was working as a DJ. As a result, Big Diesel did not watch the basketball game that the crew was covering.

When Shaquille O'Neal arrived on set, he made an error about DeAndre Jordan playing in the game, and his crewmates got their money's worth.

"So Shaq comes on the show. He said something like, 'DeAndre Jordan need to,' and DeAndre is not playing tonight. So me and Charles, because we sit next to each other, he's hitting and I'm hitting him. We gonna get his a** today. So we're just lightning into him. "Oh, you don't know this," so now we're saying stuff about the game because we know he didn't watch."

Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Charles Barkley went after Shaq so much that an Inside the NBA producer got involved, but that didn't stop them.

"So then our producer comes downstairs and he's like 'what the f**k is going on?"Y'all giving him a hard time, you embarrassing him on our national tv.' I'm like, 'whoa, since when don't we make fun of each other when you don't now the s**t?' Then the producer goes like, 'You're right. Go get him.' From that day on, he turned. He's like, 'I gotta be on point.'"

According to Kenny Smith's comments, Shaquille O'Neal learned to be prepared, or else his crewmates would be ruthless. The lesson would certainly be tested on later editions of the show.

Shaquille O'Neal has been roasted by Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Charles Barkley for other incidents

The Inside the NBA crew is willing to roast each other whenever possible.

Shaquille O'Neal may have learned that he needs to prepare when going on the show, but not being on the show would cost him, too.

So Shaquille O'Neal needs to be prepared for when he is on the show and when he will not be on the set. Otherwise, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Charles Barkley will be ready to roast him.

Still, Shaquille O'Neal is always ready to roast his crewmates back, which is why many people love the show.

