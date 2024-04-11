Kevin Durant disregards Thunder fans boos, pegs his 8 years in OKC as his favorite time

NBA star Kevin Durant has been in the league since 2007 and has experienced a plethora of events throughout his career. Fans remember him differently as he's been with different teams in his career and had a variety of moments with each team. But the first team he played for remains close to his heart and even considers it as his favorite time of his career.

Durant was originally drafted by the Seattle Supersonics, but the team relocated to Oklahoma after his rookie year. He spent eight seasons playing with the OKC Thunder and fans watched him become a star.

The breakup wasn't good as KD left the team in 2016 and joined the Golden State Warriors. Since then, each trip he has had in Oklahoma has ended with fans booing him. However, Durant remains unfazed, and he has even named the time he had with the team as his favorite.

"It has to be an OKC time, period," Durant said. "...We was young playing against dynasty’s, competing against Lakers with Kobe when they won back-to-back, Mavs when they won, Heat with LeBron, D-Wade [and Bosh]."

Whenever Durant and the Thunder get brought up in conversations, most fans often think about his ugly departure. However, many have forgotten that Oklahoma is the city where the young 6-foot-9 forward evolved into a superstar. He even won the MVP award while playing for them in 2014.

Durant also led the franchise to multiple playoff appearances, including a finals appearance against Miami Heat in 2012.

It might take a while until Thunder fans truly forgive Durant for how he left the team. But no one can deny the impact he left on the franchise and those who have continued to support it.

Kevin Durant believes in the current core of the Thunder

Kevin Durant has always given credit to those who truly deserve it. For this season, his former team is making a return to the playoffs after missing it for the past three seasons. Some fans have shared that they don't believe in what the current Thunder team can do in the playoffs.

However, the former All-Star for the franchise has faith that the young core of OKC can surprise everyone.

"I think [this Thunder team] is locked in and just focusing on the game so they'll be fine," Durant said.

The Thunder are currently third in the Western Conference standings. Their on-court leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has been a significant factor in how they've performed this season. It'll be no surprise if the team proves Durant right and has a deep playoff run.

