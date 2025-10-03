Kevin Durant likes Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs’ viral post from Milan Fashion Week

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Oct 03, 2025 19:30 GMT
Kevin Durant liked Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs’ viral post from Milan Fashion Week [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@evejobs]

After a failed season with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant is gearing up for a fresh start with the Houston Rockets. As much as the NBA superstar loves playing basketball, social media remains his favorite destination, whether it's about interacting with fans or turning heads with his activity.

Earlier this week, Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, who is also a model, posted a series of pictures from Milan Fashion Week. She wore a black blazer and was accompanied by her husband, Harry Charles.

Among almost 45,000 people liking the post, Kevin Durant was also on the list.

Kevin Durant liked Eve Jobs&#039; post
Kevin Durant liked Eve Jobs' post

The 27-year-old Eve is the youngest child of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell. She has two sisters and a brother. Eve is a model by profession. Eve Jobs is married to a British equestrian and 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist, Harry Charles. The couple got married in July earlier this year.

No previous relation between Eve Jobs and Kevin Durant has been reported yet. The Rockets star has been very private about his dating life. Last time he was seen with a former WNBA player, Liz Cambage, during Drake's concert in Europe.

Kevin Durant shows interest in signing extension with the Rockets

After a disappointing season with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant was traded to the Rockets, placing his new team among the list of top title contenders this season. With a young elite defensive core around him, Durant has finally placed himself in a great position to add a third title to his resume.

The Rockets star is in the final year of his $194 million contract, which he signed in 2021. According to NBC, now that the NBA superstar is eligible to sign a 2-year, $122 million extension, there are questions being asked, and KD has already assured that he wants to sign an extension with the new team.

"I do see myself signing a contract extension," he said. "I can't tell you exactly when it'll happen, but I do see it happening."
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, there is a wider agreement in Durant's camp that he will eventually sign the contract extension with the Rockets. Durant, who is 36 years old, is only eligible to sign a maximum of a 2-year extension because of the over-38 rule in the CBA.

Last season, the Rockets showed an elite side of their defense. However, in their first round series, the below-average offense was openly televised. With an elite offensive star like Durant, the Rockets have altered the power balance in the league and, more particularly, in the West.

