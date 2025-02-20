Kevin Durant questions narrative about being 'Face of the league' after Anthony Edwards' recent comments

Kevin Durant is not buying into the narrative of being the "Face of the league." After 17 years, the Phoenix Suns superstar has seen almost everything and has been projected in the media in every sense possible. However, he was never projected as the face of the league and KD never even fought against the narrative.

During the All-Star Break, when Anthony Edwards was asked if he considered himself the face of the league, the Minnesota Timberwolves star had a surprising answer. Edwards said that he didn't think he was the face of the league and that was why the NBA got Victor Wembanyama.

In his first interaction with the media since the All-Star Break, Kevin Durant was asked about Edwards' reply, to which he had a different approach responding to the question altogether. The Suns' star posed the "Face of the League" as an undefined open narrative.

"I keep hearing that. What is the face of the league? Like what does it entail? What do you do when you are the face? What comes with that because it seemed like it's more than basketball," Durant said.

Taking his own approach, the Suns star said that players like Edwards, Wembanyama, and Luka Doncic are all great players. Moreover, he also didn't seem too convinced about one player being the face of the league.

"They inspire so many people so easily, so quick," Kevin Durant continued. "The access is there for everybody to watch, to see what they go through...when people say that term just throw their term out, I need an explanation or definition of what that truly means because a lot of these guys regardless of where they come from are impacting people all over the world...it's not just one guy, it's not just two guys. This is a whole era of players impact the world in different ways."

NBA Insider thinks Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards could unite next season

Kevin Durant is not entirely sure about his stay in Phoenix next season. When asked about his future with the Suns, Durant diplomatically said he was focused on this season and how it turns out. Of course, it was the Suns who pulled the trigger first and now the other NBA teams are lined up for a potential Durant trade.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski hinted towards a potential Timberwolves trade with the Suns that could unite Edwards and Durant. Krawczynski said that the interactions between Kevin Du and Ant-Man gave hope that Edwards and the Timberwolves might take a run at Kevin Durant in the summer.

"We saw some video of him and KD hanging out, spending time together -- they are good buddies," Krawczynski said on his podcast. "I'm sure that they spoke a lot and enjoyed each other's company. I would not be surprised at all if Ant was saying 'Hang in there, big guy, we're coming. We're going to make a run at you again this summer."

Kevin Durant has one more year left in his contract before he becomes a free agent by the 2025-26 season.

