Kevin Durant ready to drop his “platinum verse” after being dismissed in Nikola Jokic offensive debate

There is no debate about the greatness of Kevin Durant as a historically great scorer, or even that might be an understatement given what he can do on the basketball court. To say that Nikola Jokic "clears" Durant as a better offensive player is sparking a heated debate, which happened on the "Players Choice" podcast recently, and the NBA star had to step in.

The debate surrounding who is a better offensive player between Durant and Jokic went viral on social media. Many contributors noted that Jokic was better than KD. However, the debate blew off after one member on the podcast opined that the Denver Nuggets star "cleared" prime Durant as an offensive player.

The debate got so heated (with one member flipping at the use of "scorer" about Jokic) that Durant himself had to step in.

"I need to come lay my verse on this pod. It would go plat[inum]," Durant wrote on X.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 LINK I need to come lay my verse on this pod. It would go plat

When a fan, in a deleted post, insinuated that the new Houston Rockets superstar was comparing himself to Jokic, Durant had a savage reply.

"I don’t compare myself to anyone. Ima one of one brother. I just wanna talk a little basketball brother it’s not that serious."

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 LINK I don’t compare myself to anyone. Ima one of one brother. I just wanna talk a little basketball brother it’s not that serious.

The 15-time All-Star quickly got into a chit-chat mode with fans. He once again stepped in when fans started debating in the comment section, and quoted Rutgers' player and Utah Jazz draftee Ace Bailey.

"I ain’t got No weaknesses big dog -ace bailey," KD wrote.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 LINK I ain’t got No weaknesses big dog -ace bailey

When a fan said that the podcast was still live, Kevin Durant was ready to tap in.

"Tell them tap me in," he wrote.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 LINK Tell them tap me in

Comparing Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant's offensive stats

It is hard to compare Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant because they are two very different players, especially in their game styles. However, there could be a legitimate debate about the degree of their completeness as offensive players.

While Durant relies more on scoring while operating on offense, Jokic's offensive instincts are similar to a player like LeBron James; scoring becomes his second option unless the opposing team allows him an easy opportunity.

Moreover, Jokic is a generational player who can pass the ball at an all-time historic level, while also having an offensive bag, perhaps an underestimated one. On the other hand, Durant is nearly perfect when it comes to scoring.

Let's look at Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic's offensive stats through their respective careers.

Regular Season

Player PPG APG FG% 3-Point% FT% Kevin Durant 27.2 4.4 .502 .390 .882 Nikola Jokic 21.8 7.2 .560 .360 .824

Playoffs

Player PPG APG FG% 3-Point% FT% Kevin Durant 29.3 4.2 .477 .356 .868 Nikola Jokic 27.4 7.6 .525 .388 .826

Kevin Durant might not be an all-time passer, but he makes up a lot with his scoring. Moreover, he is also third on the list of players with the most scoring titles [4] in NBA history.

