NBA Trade Rumors: Insider reveals Kevin Durant 'sniffed around' Philadelphia 76ers amidst trade demand

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets nearly two months ago. The Nets, however, have been unable to find a trade that brings back equal value for the future Hall of Famer. High asking prices, low-ball offers, and a trade market that has been altered due to the Rudy Gobert trade have all made it likely that Durant will remain in Brooklyn.

Not many teams can afford to meet the asking price for Durant without crippling themselves from competing. The teams that feel they are a Durant away from being title favorites simply do not have the assets to acquire him. One of those teams is the Philadelphia 76ers, who, according to Bill Simmons, Durant showed interest in joining.

Speaking on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Simmons stated:

"KD and Harden, this is what I heard. They don't talk after the trade. They basically go radio silent on each other. They run into each other. They hang out all weekend, and by the end of the weekend, KD is sniffing around on Philly."

Simmons continued to add that the 76ers simply don't have enough assets to acquire Durant. This should come as no surprise to anyone outside of Philadelphia, as they used most of their assets to acquire Harden at last season's trade deadline. Simmons added:

"There's a whole Philly thing that happens for three days, where it's like basically Harris and Tyrese Maxey and whatever pick and it's just, it's not even close."

While Simmons may have a rooting interest — his Boston Celtics are also attempting to acquire Kevin Durant — his analysis is spot on. The package that Philadelphia can offer Brooklyn is very underwhelming. Bobby Marks of ESPN added another caveat to why the trade isn't logical for Brooklyn, adding that it will likely push back the picks that they already control.

"And if you are of the Nets' perspective, you have their picks already. Why are going to make this team (Philadelphia 76ers) a lot better? So, what if, maybe that pick turns into an early 20s, now it's going to be the 28th or 29th pick in the draft."

Bobby Marks ESPN says Kevin Durant to 76ers Doesn't make any sense

Kevin Durant remaining in Brooklyn seems like the most likely option

Given the lack of options that make sense for the Brooklyn Nets, it seems very likely that Kevin Durant will be back in Brooklyn for another year. Although it is a superstar's league, Durant has four years left on his contract, which removes much of the leverage that he has.

Kevin Durant doesn't strike many as the type of player that would sit out games due to a trade request, as Kawhi Leonard and Ben Simmons have done in the past. He recently worked out with Nets teammate Kyrie Irving, leading many to believe that the pair will run it back.

What is Kyrie saying to KD Caption This

If Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets do indeed give it one more go, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. In fact, one could argue that Durant's best chance of winning his third championship is in Brooklyn. The combination of Durant, Irving, and Ben Simmons is as good as any in basketball. The talent behind them also gives the Nets a deep rotation that will be necessary in the postseason.

The Nets *could* just run it back.



Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton



Bench:

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Royce O’Neale

Cam Thomas

TJ Warren The Nets *could* just run it back.Kyrie IrvingJoe HarrisKevin DurantBen SimmonsNic ClaxtonBench: Patty MillsSeth CurryRoyce O’NealeCam ThomasTJ Warren https://t.co/GR4319H0Iy

