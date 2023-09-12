Kevin Porter Jr.'s assault charges could get ugly as girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick reportedly suffers fractured vertebrae

New reports continue to surface about Kevin Porter Jr.'s alleged assault against his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick. After news broke that Porter Jr., under NYPD's custody, strangled her, ESPN Women's Hoops reported that Gondrezick had suffered a fractured neck vertebrae and a cut above her eye.

"Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s alleged attack on his girlfriend at a New York City hotel left the woman with a fractured neck vertebrae and a cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday," said the report.

Gondrezick revealed more details about the assault, saying the Rockets guard repeatedly punched her in the face. That caused a cut above her right eye and bruising. Porter Jr. allegedly squeezed her neck, making it difficult for her to breath.

"According to a criminal complaint, Gondrezick told police that Porter punched her repeatedly in the face with a closed fist, cutting her above the right eye and causing bruising and substantial pain to her face," said the report.

"Gondrezick said the NBA player also forcefully squeezed her neck with his hands, causing her difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck."

The latest reports about a fracture of neck vertebrae emerged following a hospital testing included in the criminal complaint. Porter Jr. is ordered to stay away from Gondrezick. Porter Jr. is due to appear in court on October 16th. The Rockets will play the Spurs in a preseason game that day.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s career could end if he is found guilty of assault charges against Kysre Gondrezick

Porter Jr.'s NBA career has been filled with off-court controversies. Last season, he had a reasonably stable situation. However, that run didn't last long enough, ending with his arrest on assault and strangulation charges against his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick.

He was arrested once before in November 2020, citing weapons charges, too. However, Porter Jr. didn't get indicted for it. The current domestic violence charges against him could have significant ramifications. Porter Jr. could be out of the league if found guilty on all charges, especially considering Gondrezick's recently reported condition.

The league strictly condemns domestic violence and can take a strong stance against Porter Jr., who has a history of off-court controversies from his sophomore season.

