Khris Middleton's status on potential return revealed for Bucks vs Hornets (February 29)

Khris Middleton remains on the Milwaukee Bucks' injury report ahead of their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. He has been listed as out and won't suit up for the ninth straight game after suffering a sprained ankle on Feb. 6 in Phoenix.

The Bucks are starting to find their rhythm under new coach Doc Rivers. They are on a three-game winning streak after struggling initially in late January. Middleton has only played four games under the one-time NBA champion coach, including when he got injured.

The 32-year-old swingman is averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season. The Bucks have been very cautious with Middleton and have not allowed him to play in back-to-back games.

They want him to be fully healthy for the playoffs after an injury-plagued campaign last year.

What happened to Khris Middleton?

Khris Middleton sprained his left ankle on Feb. 6 against the Phoenix Suns. The injury happened with six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Middleton attempted a jump shot over Kevin Durant, who encroached on the Milwaukee Bucks star's landing spot.

The one-time NBA champion landed on KD's foot and fell to the floor grabbing his left ankle. The Suns' superstar forward was called for a flagrant foul, with Middleton staying on despite the injury.

However, Middleton exited the game with less than four minutes left in the first period. He didn't return and was later diagnosed with an ankle sprain. He will miss his ninth straight contest due to the injury, but Doc Rivers said on Wednesday that Middleton could return soon.

Khris Middleton stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

Khris Middleton has played against the Charlotte Hornets 33 times. He even played against them when they were called the Bobcats; he was with the Detroit Pistons back then.

In 33 games vs. Charlotte, going 18-15, Middleton is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.. He was 2-0 with a Pistons and is 16-15 with the Bucks.

Middleton's career-high against the Hornets is 43 points. He dropped that performance on Nov. 1, 2017, in a losing effort. His lowest total versus Charlotte was six points, which happened on Mar. 23, 2013, when he was still a rookie in Detroit.

