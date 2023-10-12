"Kim Jong Un's newsletter" - NBA fans have hearty laugh at expense of Kyrie Irving following "who cares" remarks on ESPN rankings

ESPN released its annual NBA players rankings heading into the 2023-24 season and placed Kyrie Irving at No.34, one spot lower than his place in the 2022-23 season.

The superstar guard of the Dallas Mavericks reacted to the network's predictions and subsequently went onto social media to call out ESPN.

"Who . TF . cares. I never will. Rankings don't mean a damn thing in the league, especially not from ESPN or any of these other media platforms. Majority of the analysts are not credible sources in my eyes and I don't respect them or their opinions," Kyrie Irving wrote on Instagram, via BallisLife.

His reaction went viral with mixed reactions froom fans. While some fans agreed with what he wrote, others roasted him for his opinion on the rankings.

"Honestly the most real thing Kyrie has ever said," one user on Reddit wrote.

"Fair reasoning...until you realize media the sources he does trust...Russian fake news outlets, Kim Young Un's newletter, KD's secret Insta account," another one posted.

"Kind of sound like he cares bute he is on to something with this take," another user wrote.

"He is not wrong, but he obviously cares. If he didn't, he would't make a social media about it," a Reddit user posted.

"Here is what I find interesting: If they had ranked him 3rd, would he have had the same tune? I don't think so," another one wrote.

"I wonder what is a credible source for Kyrie though," another one wrote.

"He is not wrong, but also ESPN isn't wrong. I wouldn't put him in the top 30. What has he done in the last few years in NBA? He is just another high scoring, no defense guard in a legue full of them now. Oh yeah, he has got really good dribbles though," a Reddit user wrote.

"I think 34 is generous," another user wrote.

Where does Kyrie Irving rank on ESPN rankings in comparison with other superstars?

Kyrie Irving is at No.34 on ESPN rankings, with the network releasing its selections from No.50 to No.11.

Irving is ranked higher than fellow superstars Klay Thompson (No.41), James Harden (No.43) and DeMar DeRozan (No.39), while Ja Morant (who has been suspended fr 25 games) dropped down 26 places compared to last year (from No.9 to No.35).

Higher than Kyrie Irving we can find several superstars, this includes the LA Clippers' duo of Paul George (No.18) and Kawhi Leonard (No.24), Devin Booker (No.11), Jaylen Brown (No.19), Damian Lillard (No.14) and Jimmy Butler (No.12).

Irving's teammate and fellow megastar Luka Doncic is expected to be Top-10 when ESPN releases its rankings for the 10 best players in the league for 2023.

Irving is currently dealing with a left groin injury (soreness), which ruled him out for two of Dallas' first three preseason games. However, the Mavs expect him to be ready for the season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 25.