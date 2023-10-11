ESPN didn't include superstar guard Kyrie Irving among the 30 best NBA players for the 2023-24 season. After the sports network released its rankings from No. 50 to No. 11, with the Dallas Mavericks star at No. 34, he reacted on social media.

"Who . TF . cares. I never will," Kyrie Irving wrote on Instagram, via BallisLife. "Rankings don't mean a damn thing in the league, especially not from ESPN or any of these other media platforms. Majority of the analysts are not credible sources in my eyes and I don't respect them or their opinions."

This is not the first time that an NBA superstar has reacted to ESPN rankings and called out the network, but it looks like Irving doesn't pay attention to ESPN predictions and has his sights set on his first full season with the Dallas Mavericks. The network ranked him No. 33 last season.

Currently dealing with soreness in his left groin, the superstar guard is trying to recover on time for the start of the regular season in two weeks.

"For Kai, it's been the soreness of the groin and the body. So just playing it safe, and he's doing everything treatment-wise and work to get back. Hopefully, he's back soon," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said, via Sports Illustrated.

Kyrie Irving has missed the Mavs' last two preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Real Madrid.

NBA superstars that ranked before and after Kyrie Irving on ESPN rankings

Kyrie Irving was No. 34 on the ESPN rankings, with several more superstars landing between No. 50 and No. 11.

After Irving, we can see Khris Middleton (No. 46) of the Milwaukee Bucks, James Harden (No. 43) of the Philadelphia 76ers, four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson (No. 41) of the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls superstar duo of DeMar DeRozan (No. 39) and Zach LaVine (No. 38).

The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, is at No. 47, while Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal is at No. 37.

One of the most interesting facets in the rankings is the fall of Ja Morant, who was at No. 9 last year and now is at No. 35. Morant is currently suspended and will miss the Memphis Grizzlies' first 25 games.

Ahead of Kyrie Irving, we can see Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young at No. 29, LA Clippers superstar duo Kawhi Leonard (No. 24) and Paul George (No. 18) as well as the Boston Celtics star duo of Jaylen Brown (No.1 9) and Jrue Holiday (No. 26).

In the top 15 of ESPN rankings, we can also see Devin Booker (No. 11) of the Phoenix Suns; Jimmy Butler (No. 12) of the Miami Heat; Damian Lillard (No.14), who moved to the Milwaukee Bucks via a mega-trade with the Portland Trail Blazers; and Donovan Mitchell (No. 15) of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray ranks No.17. The network is now expected to release its top 10 rankings, which will feature megastars like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry.