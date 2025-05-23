Kim Kardashian hypes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with special shoutout following OKC Thunder star's MVP nod

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the third OKC Thunder player to win an MVP award. The NBA star joined Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in the elite list of superstars to have won the award previously.

It was a big win for the Thunder star, who had finished 2nd in the MVP voting last season. One of the big names congratulating SGA was reality TV star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian posted a picture of SGA posing in SKIMS underwear, a clothing brand owned by Kardashian. It is also the official underwear partner of the NBA.

"Congrats @shai on MVP 🥳🏀," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@kimkardashian]

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed with SKIMS in 2023 when the shapewear brand launched its men's clothing line. Other athletes like soccer star Neymar Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa have also signed with the brand.

SGA and the Thunder are on the verge of making the NBA Finals appearance for the second time in the franchise's history. The Thunder took a 2-0 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

Former NBA player puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook

After winning his first MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has solidified his position as one of the greatest players in Thunder history. With a chance to win the first title for the franchise, SGA will have the biggest claim for the 'greatest Thunder of all-time' title.

One of the people, supporting SGA's claim to the top was former NBA player Chandler Parsons. Highlighting the 2024-25 NBA season MVP's age and the elite young roster around him, Parsons said that it was hard to deny that SGA was "the greatest Thunder of all time."

"That's the key is if they get one this year, they're not stopping anytime soon," Parsons said. "This dude's 26 years old. This core is going to be together for so long. ... So it's hard not to think that this dude is the greatest Thunder of all time. As good as Russ was with the MVP triple-doubles and Kevin Durant and James Harden."

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook won MVPs but they never won any titles for the franchise. The 2012 NBA Finals appearance was their highlight in the Thunder uniform.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already having bagged his MVP award, if he brings the first title for the franchise, it would be hard to put anyone ahead of him.

