Kiyan Anthony hints following Carmelo Anthony's footsteps at Syracuse, gets LeBron James' approval

Kiyan Anthony teased following in his father Carmelo Anthony's footsteps after his official visit to Syracuse on Friday. The elder Anthony played one year for the Orange in the 2002-03 season, delivering the program's lone NCAA championship. LeBron James also apparently approved Kiyan's potential decision by sharing his post on Instagram.

The 16-year-old guard is a four-star prospect and currently ranks 36th in the 2025 class. He has not committed to Syracuse, but certainly hints about possibly playing for the Orange with his post on Instagram, and he actually looks good in their uniforms.

"Carry the torch?🍊#officialvisit," Kiyan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carmelo Anthony is not putting pressure on his son about choosing his alma mater. Kiyan Anthony told On3 that he's going to take his time thinking about his future and will continue visiting other schools before making his decision.

"It's no pressure going there," Kiyan said. "I know wherever I go, I'm just gonna go there and play my game. But my dad always tells me, 'Don't feel like you got to go to Syracuse just because I went there. Really look into these colleges and choose where you want to go.' So that's what I'm really looking forward to doing."

In addition to Syracuse, Kiyan Anthony also has offers from other programs such as Florida State, George Mason, Manhattan, Memphis, Providence and Seton Hall. Anthony is a junior in high school for Long Island Lutheran, transferring from Christ The King back in February.

Also Read: "Be f*ckin' fr" - LiAngelo Ball's $800K-worth girlfriend Nikki Mudarris fires back at haters after family pic with baby son goes viral

LeBron James seemingly approves Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse tease

LeBron James might be the coolest uncle to have as "The King" shared Kiyan Anthony's post in one of his Instagram stories. James and Carmelo Anthony have known each other since high school, and have developed a very strong bond.

The two NBA legends were in attendance late last year when Kiyan Anthony's Christ The King faced off against Bronny and Bryce James' Sierra Canyon. The legacies of LeBron and Carmelo came full circle two decades after they battled in 2002.

LeBron James shared this on his Instagram stories.

While Kiyan continues to visit schools, LeBron's eldest son Bronny has already committed to playing for the USC Trojans. Bronny is currently in rehab after undergoing surgery to fix a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest a few months ago.

On the other hand, Bryce recently teased about joining the Ohio State Buckeyes. He has an official offer from Ohio State, as well as from Duquesne. He is also likely to get linked with USC.

Also Read: "Thanasis would be flipping burgers at McDonald's if not for Giannis" - Fans roast Thanasis Antetokounmpo for ridiculous layup attempt