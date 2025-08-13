  • home icon
Kiyan Anthony's stunning new tattoo tribute to dad Carmelo Anthony gets Michael Jordan's son-in-law's approval

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 13, 2025 01:35 GMT
Kiyan Anthony
Kiyan Anthony's stunning new tattoo tribute to dad Carmelo Anthony (Image Source: Instagram, @rakeemchristmas, @kiyananthony)

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, unveiled his new tattoo, which got the approval of Michael Jordan's son-in-law, Rakeem Christmas. Kiyan has blossomed into a bona fide star at an early stage of his career, following in the footsteps of his father.

Playing for Long Island Lutheran in high school, Kiyan averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. But it was when he played for his father's team in the AAU Circuit that he truly shone. The young Anthony showed shades of his dad, putting up 19.6 ppg and 4.6 rpg.

Owing to his standout performances, Kiyan Anthony was the 36th-ranked college recruit, according to ESPN. He then committed to play for the Syracuse Orange in the 2025-26 NCAA season. Kiyan honored his father, Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, with a tattoo of him holding a newspaper of his NCAA title win in 2003.

also-read-trending Trending

During Syracuse's 2003 NCAA title run, Melo led the Orange to their only championship in men's college basketball history. Kiyan hopes to repeat history with the Orange.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Michael Jordan's son-in-law, Rakeem Christmas, seemed to love the tribute and gave his stamp of approval in the comment section.

"🍊🔥," Christmas commented.
Rakeem Christmas&#039; comment on Kiyan Anthony&#039;s new tattoo
Rakeem Christmas' comment on Kiyan Anthony's new tattoo

Kiyan Anthony reveals reason for joining Syracuse Orange

With Kiyan Anthony set to make his debut in the upcoming 2025-26 NCAA season, many have already assumed that he is following in the footsteps of his father. However, it appears that the youngster has other reasons for joining the Syracuse Orange as well.

Syracuse is located in New York, Kiyan's hometown, which made the decision simpler. Anthony also revealed on “Close Friends Only with Instagram" in June with his father that USC was his other choice. Had it not been for the distance, he might've signed with the latter instead.

“I feel like I chose Syracuse because my last two was between Syracuse and USC," Kiyan said. "So, obviously Syracuse is closer to home, has good coaching staff, good group of players that coming with me. Obviously, you (Carmelo Anthony) went there, so it’s an opportunity to follow your footsteps.”

The 2025-26 NCAA season of college basketball will commence in the first week of November. We'll have to wait until then to see how Anthony fares playing for his father's alma mater.

