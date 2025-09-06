Klay Thompson shares 'true' feelings as he poses in loved-up boat snap with Megan Thee Stallion during romantic trip away

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have tried to stay out of spotlight regarding their dating life. While fans barely had any idea about the Dallas Mavericks star, Stallion also kept her romance lowkey. However, this relationship has been a different experience for the couple altogether.On Friday, Thompson posted about his boat trip with his rapper girlfriend. The first few pictures featured Thompson getting ready in his all-black diving suit. Another picture showed the Mavericks star blissfully floating on the water in his diving suit.The subsequent picture showed Stallion casually sleeping on Thompson, using her phone, as the NBA player appeared taken over by serenity. The last picture showed Thompson standing with his boat.In the post, Captain Klay shared his heart about cruising on the ocean.&quot;I truly believe the ocean heals the mind , body and soul 🙌🏽 🌊 🛥️ 🤿 #seacaptain,&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThompson's love for the ocean is no secret. Fans don't call him Captain Klay for no reason. In the past, Thompson's offseason included going on a solo trip with his dog and chilling on his boat in the middle of the ocean.Since August, Thompson has posted three different trips to the ocean on his social media. His latest posts have more exuberance, and the reason is the presence of Megan Thee Stallion.Klay Thompson enjoys boating with &quot;bae&quot; Megan Thee Stallion, makes big promise before next seasonOn July 31, Thompson posted a short video of his fishing trip with Megan Thee Stallion. The video started with the &quot;Mamushi&quot; singer announcing the trip, playfully calling Thompson, &quot;my captain.&quot;Shortly after the boat started sailing, Stallion turned up the heat, sitting on her boyfriend's lap. In the next scene, Stallion casually lay in Thompson's lap, recording him saying, &quot;I got my queen with me.&quot; Before the trip started, Klay Thompson demanded &quot;some Megan on the beat.&quot;It seemed like Thompson couldn't catch the fish he wanted, but he declared in the post that he would catch one before the next NBA season started.&quot;Boat days with Bae keep the haters away. Mark my words , I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER . I will manifest it 🎯 🐟,&quot; he wrote in the caption.Klay Thompson will soon gear up for the 2025-26 season. Given that his girlfriend is also from Texas, expect more of Megan Thee Stallion at Mavs games.