Klay Thompson throws shade at LA Lakers crowd after Warriors beatdown.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors played the LA Lakers in an all-important Western Conference game on Saturday. Interestingly, the veteran guard did not feel the heat from hometown fans despite his team winning 128-121.

The win moved the Warriors (35-31) to a virtual tie with the Lakers (36-32) for the ninth spot in the playoff race in the Western Conference. Both teams are trying to make a late push to reach the postseason.

When asked if he felt a playoff atmosphere in the road game against the Lakers, Klay Thompson answered in the negative, adding that he has seen more intense games in Los Angeles. He cited the 2010 Finals, which he witnessed as a 20-year-old, with his father and Laker legend Mychal Thompson.

The five-time NBA All-Star said, as shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Washington Post NBA writer Ben Golliver:

"No offense to the LA crowd, but you couldn't really tell. I mean, I've been here during Finals games when I was 20 years old. I was lucky to go with my dad in 2010. So, it didn't quite feel the same.

"But it was still a very important game, and I'm very happy with the turnout from our fans. It's cool to see how many Warriors fans showed up."

Klay Thompson helped the Warriors get a good start against the LA Lakers, tallying 21 points in the opening half to help Golden State to a 67-66 advantage at the break.

He eventually finished with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting (60%) and 5-of-10 from three (50%). The veteran guard also had four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes of play off the bench.

Steph Curry, meanwhile, top-scored for the Warriors on his return from ankle injury with 31 points.

Klay Thompson wants to stay as a Warrior but open to options

Klay Thompson remains an integral part of the Golden State Warriors despite his shooting struggles early this season and his recent move to the bench. Given the opportunity, he wants to stay with the team he has helped win four NBA championships.

However, the 34-year-old former 11th overall pick (2011) said that he's open to other options, as his contract expires at the end of the season and he becomes an unresricted free agent.

In a recent interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, published by Sports Illustrated in February, Thompson spoke of his future in Golden State:

"You've still got to examine all of your options, but I would love to be a Warrior for life. Whatever happens though, I've got a few more years to play this game, so I'm gonna enjoy every second."

Apart from helping the Warriors win four NBA titles, along with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, Klay Thompson has five All-Star selections with Golden State as well as three All-NBA Defensive Team nods.

He has career averages of 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 778 games for the Warriors.