Kobe Bryant's hilarious reason for choosing FIBA legend over Michael Jordan as favorite player

Many players these days look up to LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for how he influenced the game. Players like Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and many others have imitated and even said that they've used Bryant as an inspiration. Given his accomplishments in the game of basketball, there's a reason why he's a favorite among some of the rising stars.

Bryant's career was often compared to Michael Jordan's due to the similarities in how they approached the game, their mentality and their influence. It's easy to assume that the former Chicago Bulls star was a favorite of the Black Mamba. However, the Lakers icon never mentioned Jordan as his favorite player.

The five-time champion revealed that Brazilian basketball star Oscar Schmidt was his favorite player growing up. His father, Joe, didn't want him to root for Schmidt as they went against each other often on the international scene. But Bryant kept the former New Jersey Nets forward as his favorite player.

Bryant shared the hilarious reason why he chose Schmidt as his favorite player.

"His dad played in Italy," Schmidt said. "He grew up watching me beat his dad every year. He said to his father that he likes me. Joe said, 'No, no. Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan.'

"(He was like), 'No, no, no, you lose to Oscar every year. I will continue with Oscar.'"

Schmidt is a well-decorated international basketball star and could be responsible for how Bryant became to be. He won the gold medal three times during the FIBA South American Championship and also got three silver medals in the same tournament.

In 1991, the Brazilian forward was recognized as part of FIBA's 50 Greatest Players.

Oscar Schmidt met Kobe Bryant at the international stage

It's only fitting that Oscar Schmidt met Kobe Bryant on the international scene. In 2008, the former international star was already retired from basketball. He had a chance to attend the 2008 Beijing Olympics. From there, he got access to watch Team USA practice.

At that time, Bryant was part of the USA team hoping to redeem itself on the international stage. Schmidt had a chance to meet the player who admired him since childhood.

"The first time I actually talked to him was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics," Schmidt said. "I was emotional. He was emotional. It was great to see him as a grown-up man."

According to Schmidt, the feeling of having Bryant as his fan was beautiful. Given how he became one of the biggest basketball stars globally, the Brazilian star was privileged to be his favorite player.

