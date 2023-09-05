“Kobe over Shaq and Curry is wild” – NBA fans stunned over ESPN’s top 30 players on NBA’s 75th anniversary team

ESPN recently released its top 30 NBA players list, which fans were able to view and give their take on each player's placement. Some had wild reactions and didn't hold back in sharing their thoughts.

Players who made the NBA's 75th Anniversary team were carefully selected by ESPN as they narrowed it down to the top 30 players. As all lists go, not all fans were satisfied with seeing where their favorite players are listed. The top 30 players are a mix of both past and present stars who have made an impact in the league.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Michael Jordan topping the list, fans shared their takes on how each player was ranked. Here are some of the best reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are difficult to please, especially if their favorites aren't given justice in rankings. In this ESPN list, there are a few questionable placements.

For example, Steph Curry is a four-time champion, a two-time MVP and a nine-time All-Star but was ranked 16th. On the other hand, Kevin Durant is a two-time champion, a one-time MVP and a two-time Finals MVP but was ranked 12th.

With that reason alone, it's understandable why fans reacted the way they did on social media.

You might also be interested in reading this: Why did the NBA get rid of sleeved jerseys? First induction and more explored

The top five overpaid NBA players, according to HoopsHype

Overpaying NBA stars isn't new as teams often overestimate a player's capabilities during free agency. Oftentimes, they sign a player under a huge deal but get almost nothing in return.

Here are the five most overpaid players in the modern NBA.

#5, Juwan Howard

Juwan Howard signed a seven-year, $105 million deal with the Washington Bullets, which was already huge during his time. His most overpaid season was in 2002-03 season, when he earned $20.6 million when he was with the Denver Nuggets.

#4, Tyson Chandler

The former Defensive Player of the Year had multiple huge contracts in his career. Although some may say he deserved it, Tyson Chandler failed to live up to the hype of his contracts.

His most notable huge deal was a four-year, $52 million contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Expand Tweet

#3, Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson being overpaid isn't his fault as he missed two seasons recovering from injuries. The other half of the Splash Brothers has earned $226.3 million so far, and many think that he's been overpaid by at least $100 million.

#2, Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets surprised the NBA when they signed Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $120 million contract. His deal isn't over with the team, but most people believe that he's being overpaid as he hasn't been available for the most part. Additionally, Hayward isn't playing like a star anymore.

Expand Tweet

#1, John Wall

According to experts, John Wall is the most overpaid star in the league. He exercised his $47 million player option back in 2022 and paid $7 million back to the Houston Rockets as he finalized his buyout deal.

Also read: How to download NBA 2K24 upon release: Price, platforms, preload details, editions, and more