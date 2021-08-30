Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony give mini-preview of Nets-Lakers matchup

In what could be a mini-preview of a possible 2022 NBA Finals matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers, Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony traded buckets against each other in a pick-up game.

Kyrie Irving, 29, plays with the Nets while the 37-year-old Anthony has just landed himself a place on the Lakers’ roster. The two stars put on a scintillating display, scoring at will in the pick-up game. Onlookers were left dazzled by their handles and ability to play one-on-one.

Kyrie Irving has now been a member of the Brooklyn Nets for the last two seasons. However, both his seasons with the Nets have been hampered by injury. He played just 20 games for the Nets in 2019-20 because of a shoulder injury. Then in the 2021 postseason, he missed Games 5, 6 and 7 vs Milwaukee because of a sprained right ankle. The Nets lost the series in seven games to the Bucks.

Carmelo Anthony got rewarded for his persistence

Carmelo Anthony joined the Lakers on a one-year deal at the beginning of the month. He played his last two seasons with Portland, coming off the bench for the Trail Blazers in 2020-21. Before joining Portland, Anthony did not have any takers for his talents for a long time. But the 10-time All-Star did not quit the league. He persisted and finally got a call-up from the Trail Blazers.

LeBron James recently showed his appreciation for his long-time friend Anthony by posting a tweet, which said:

“So DAMN happy you didn’t cave in my brother!”

So DAMN happy you didn’t cave in my brother!! Keep going!! https://t.co/uNZyiI1BP2 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2021

Kyrie Irving is an NBA Champion, having won his only ring in the epic 2016 NBA Finals. Irving, who was then a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, partnered with LeBron James and Kevin Love to help the Cavaliers rally from a 1-3 deficit against the 73-9 Warriors in those Finals and win 4-3. Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers would go on to lose to Golden State in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Although Carmelo Anthony ranks among the best scorers in league history, he does not have a chip against his name. Melo, in fact, has never been to the NBA Finals, a 2009 Western Conference Finals appearance being his best showing in the NBA’s postseason. Melo played with Denver at that stage in his career.

Fans will get to see the first matchup of the 2021-22 season between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers on Christmas Day when the Lakers host the Nets at Staples Center.

Also read: What is Kyrie Irving’s expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Edited by Prem Deshpande