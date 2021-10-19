LA Clippers Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard spotted shooting jumpers in open practice

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers has shown progress in his recovery from surgery in the offseason to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee.

He suffered the injury in Game 4 of the 2021 Western Conference semi-finals against the Utah Jazz, after a foul by Joe Ingles. Despite his injury, the LA Clippers managed to advance to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.

Three months after the surgery, Kawhi Leonard has shown decent progress in his recovery. In an open practice by the Clippers at the Galen Center at the University of Southern California, Leonard was spotted shooting jumpers. The two-time champion did not exert a lot of effort, but was still making his shots.

Kawhi Leonard shooting jump shots is a great sign for the LA Clippers, in terms of his recovery schedule. The Clippers would hope that Leonard returns at some point late in the season and help the team in the playoffs, if they make it.

Kawhi Leonard ahead of rehab schedule, could play for LA Clippers this season

ACL surgeries usually require eight to nine months of recovery time, but the LA Clippers are optimistic that Kawhi Leonard is ahead of his rehab schedule. The Clippers will hope that Leonard is able to play this season, sometime in April or possibly in the playoffs.

According to Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated, Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule in his recovery. There is no timetable for his return just yet, but the Clippers are going to be very cautious about their superstar. Leonard recently signed a new four-year deal with the Clippers.

During the LA Clippers' media day, Leonard explained why he decided to sign a new deal. He said he wanted to secure his money and put out any speculation about his future with the Clippers. He said:

"One thing, I wanted to secure some money, and I wanted to be able to come back if I was able to this year. If I had taken the one-plus-one, I probably would not have played just to be cautious and opted out, into the fire. I'm here. I'm here to be a Clipper. I'm not going to another team, unless something drastic happens. I'm here for the long run."

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on his 3+1 contract: “The best situation for me was to do a 1+1, opt out & then sign a long-term, 5-year deal… I wanted to secure some money & come back if I was able to this year. If I had took the 1+1, I probably would have not played to be cautious.” Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on his 3+1 contract: “The best situation for me was to do a 1+1, opt out & then sign a long-term, 5-year deal… I wanted to secure some money & come back if I was able to this year. If I had took the 1+1, I probably would have not played to be cautious.” https://t.co/e5ONn89UZa

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the world when he's healthy. If he was fit against the Suns, the Clippers would have had a better chance of making to the NBA Finals. Nevertheless, the Clippers have secured Leonard to a new contract, so they just have to wait patiently for his return from injury.

