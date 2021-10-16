LA Clippers News: Kawhi Leonard files trademark for ‘Clip Gang’

Kawhi Leonard, nicknamed the Claw, is one of the most celebrated modern NBA players. Always trending for either his on-court performance or off-court antics, he was trending like a wild forest fire on social media on several occasions.

Kawhi was seen dancing in a video for the new Drake album called 'Certified Lover Boy.' In one of the most unexpected cameos of the year, Leonard's moves broke the internet and made fans appreciate the 6'7" LA Clippers forward.

On another occasion, the 5-time All-Star was seen rocking a hoodie that read "Clip gang or Don't bang" on the front with a picture of Paul George and Marcus Morris on the back. Leonard wore the said hoodie to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Los Angeles Clippers' arena.

Emerging reports now suggest that Kawhi has filed a trademark for "Clip Gang." Josh Gerben, founder of Gerben Intellectual Property, tweeted this information.

In his tweet, Gerben wrote: "Kawhi Leonard has filed a trademark for "CLIP GANG." The filing, made on Oct 11, indicates that Kawhi will sell a CLIP GANG-branded line of clothing. The Clippers star caused a buzz on social media in September by wearing a "CLIP GANG OR DON'T BANG" hoodie.

Kawhi Leonard intends to sell hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts

The picture featured on the back of the now famous hoodie was taken from the game against the Dallas Mavericks in the first game of the first round of the 2020-21 playoffs. After stealing the ball late in the game, Leonard dashed to the frontcourt and posterised Maxi Kleber, after which George and Morris stopped to flex on the fallen 6'10" power forward.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard in a hoodie that said “Clip gang or don’t bang” on the front with a picture of Paul George and Marcus Morris flexing after Leonard’s playoff dunk on Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber on the back Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard in a hoodie that said “Clip gang or don’t bang” on the front with a picture of Paul George and Marcus Morris flexing after Leonard’s playoff dunk on Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber on the back https://t.co/2iEOjpJany

Although the picture does not feature the Mavericks big man, the moment now immortalized through the fame of the hoodie will always remain a bitter reminder of the vicious dunk for him.

It may come as a surprise, but Leonard has two previous trademarks over the phrases "What it do baby" and "City views over interviews." According to Front Office Sports, the Raptors star hopes to sell sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants and t-shirts with the phrase "Clip gang or don't bang written on them."

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most fearsome forwards in the league. A master of both defense and offense, hos combination with Paul George on the Clippers roster is a cause for worry for all rival teams. The 30-year-old averaged an incredible 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the 2020-21 playoffs.

