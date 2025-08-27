La La Anthony reacts to Kiyan Anthony's photoshoot alongside Travis Kelce and Suni Lee for $2.11 billion brand

La La Anthony was fired up watching her son, Kiyan Anthony, pose alongside NFL star Travis Kelce and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee. Kiyan was part of the colalboration of American Eagle, which has a $2.11 billion marketcap according to Forbes, and Travis Kelce's Tru Kolors clothing line.Kiyan posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account on Wednesday. In the first snap, Kiyan posed in a gray hoodie and a pair of red joggers alongside other athletes. In the second photo, he wore an overcoat over a hoodie.Other athletes in the photos were UConn guard Azzi Fudd and Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar. Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and tennis prodigy Anna Frey also appeared in the campaign photoshoot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLa La commented with fire emojis.&quot;This 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,&quot; La La wrote.Meanwhile, Kelce reacted with four words.&quot;Only the real ones! 🔥🔥🔥,&quot; Kelce wrote.Comments on the post (image credit: instagram/kiyananthony)Kiyan posted the photos just a day after Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Kelce.La La Anthony says son Kiyan Anthony is her best friendLa La Anthony has divided her time between her acting career and being a mom. She said in an interview on Wednesday that since the birth of Kiyan, he became her world, forming a strong bond with her son. La LA proudly called him her best friend.&quot;When I had Kiyan and because he is my only child, I just like gave my whole, everything to him and you know,&quot; La La said (13:15), via the &quot;Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.&quot; &quot;He became my best friend, my everything.&quot;La La added that while they're best friends, Kiyan has also maintained a respectful attitude towards her and her decisions.&quot;My son is my best friend and it's just what it is and that's the relationship we formed,&quot; La La said. &quot;Does he have the utmost respect for me? Of course, he knows I am his mom and he knows I'm not playing with you. At the end of the day, we gonna have a good time but you're going to respect me, you gonna have to respect what I have to say.&quot;La La and Carmelo Anthony welcomed Kiyan in 2007, four years after they started dating. The couple separated in 2021 after a decade-long marriage; however, they continue to co-parent their son in New York.Kiyan committed to Syracuse, his father's alma mater, for his collegiate basketball career.