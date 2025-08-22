La La Anthony overjoyed at Russell Wilson’s $10,500,000 move for one reason

La La Anthony has spent most of her life in New York. She was born in New York City and later moved to Denver with her then-husband, Carmelo Anthony. However, she moved back home when Melo was traded to the New York Knicks.

With the actress settling back in familiar territory, it hasn't been without challenges. While she has been busy with work and being a mom to her son, Kiyan Anthony, La La has had to live in the city without her closest friends being around.

However, one of the NFL moves brought good news for her. During her appearance on Angie Martinez's IRL Podcast, Anthony revealed that with Russell Wilson joining the New York Giants in a $10,500,000 move, she would have one of her best friends in New York.

Wilson is married to singer Ciara, one of La La Anthony's best friends.

"I am also super excited and happy because Ciara is in New York now," La La said. "You know Russ got traded to the Giants. They are living in New York and I have been the only one in New York for a long time out of like my immediate friend group." (Timestamp: 18:10)

"Everyone's like LA and other places. So, I've just been here. So, it's nice to have one of my best friends now living in New York."

La La Anthony opens up about her relationship with son Kiyan Anthony

La La Anthony didn't become a full-time mom since the birth of Kiyan Anthony, her only son. However, the Hollywood actress dedicated her life to bringing up her son in the best possible environment. Today, the mother-son duo shares a great relationship.

La La told Angie Martinez that since she had Kiyan, motherhood changed everything for her.

"When I had Kiyan and because he is my only child, I just like gave my whole, everything to him and you know," she said. "He became my best friend, my everything." (Timestamp: 13:15)

The BMF star said that, unlike societal conventions, a part of her relationship with her son also consisted of being best friends with her son. While La La didn't need her son to "fear" her, and she didn't need to become a "disciplinarian", she has the utmost respect of her son.

"My son is my best friend and it's just what it is and that's the relationship we formed. Does he have the utmost respect for me? Of course, he knows I am his mom and he knows I'm not playing with you," La La added. "At the end of the day, we gonna have a good time but you're going to respect me, you gonna have to respect what I have to say."

La La Anthony welcomed her only son, Kiyan, with Carmelo Anthony in 2007, three years after their engagement. While Kiyan continues to pave his way in professional basketball, his mother remains his ultimate support.

