"Signs like red flags, haven't seen that": La La Anthony gives honest approval of son Kiyan’s first girlfriend, Angel Bradley and their special bond

Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife La La Anthony are experiencing a new stage as parents with their son, Kiyan, entering his first relationship as an adult. He has been dating social media influencer Angel Bradley since July.

The pair have been going steady, often sharing pictures on social media. Speaking to Angie Martinez on her “IRL” podcast on Wednesday, La La Anthony gave an honest assessment of her son’s new girlfriend.

“It’s going well, I really like her, I think he’s made a great choice… We’re here now, my kid has a girlfriend,” Anthony said. “I don’t always have it right, but I think I know the signs like the red flags, haven’t seen that.” (50:00)

La La Anthony also explained that Angel Bradley is the first partner that Kiyan Anthony has brought home and introduced to his mother.

The 18-year-old is following in his father’s footsteps after committing to Syracuse University earlier this year. Kiyan Anthony leaves high school as one of the top-rated prospects from his class and will be one to keep an eye on in college.

Kiyan Anthony defends age gap with Angel Bradley after La La Anthony’s approval

Carmelo Anthony's son faced significant criticism after he first went public with Angel Bradley. Fans criticized the pair for the four-year age gap between them. Angel is 22, while Anthony turned 18 in March. While the gap is not too big, fans were not happy with the pairing, citing that he has recently turned 18.

On Thursday, Kiyan Anthony gave his thoughts on the situation, saying that it's not a big problem:

“Personally, I feel like it’s not a big thing. Most of y’all parents have a big age gap, they have the same age gap we have," Anthony said. "I don’t think that’s a problem; that was one of the first things we talked about when we first started communicating.”

While fans continue to criticize the couple, La La Anthony, Kiyan’s mother, has already given her approval to the pair, making the noise on social media irrelevant. Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony has yet to comment on his son's relationship publicly.

