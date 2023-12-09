LA Lakers Injury Report for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Final (Dec. 9): Latest on Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent's status

The LA Lakers are set to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's the final of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, with the winner lifting the NBA Cup. On that note, let's look at the LA Lakers injury report for Dec. 9.

There are five players on the latest Lakers injury report – LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent. Hachimura is listed as available, so he'll be making his third appearance since returning from a nasal fracture on Dec. 5.

James, Davis and Vanderbilt are all listed as probable, which gives them a better chance of suiting up for the In-Season Tournament championship game. James has been upgraded from questionable to probable after more than a month of dealing with a left calf contusion.

LeBron James has only missed one game since suffering the injury on Nov. 10 against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. James has been magnificent for the LA Lakers this season and fans should not worry about him missing an important game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has also been listed probably for about a month now and has not missed any game. Davis is playing through spasms on his left adductor and hip. He's still performing like an All-Star, but he'll have an off night from time to time.

Vanderbilt is also expected to play because he's one of three players likely to be tasked with making things hard for Tyrese Haliburton. He missed the first 20 games of the season due to left heel bursitis, but has played in the team's last three games.

Finally, Gabe Vincent remains out due to an effusion in his left knee. Vincent has only played in four games this season, which is his first year in Los Angeles.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers game preview

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers

The LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers are looking to become the first team to lift the NBA Cup. Both teams are undefeated in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament after the group and knockout stages.

The Lakers have had an easier path to the final since the Pacers had to come through the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, two of the best teams in the East, in the first two rounds of the knockout rounds. On the other hand, the Lakers only faced the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, who are seventh and 10th in the West, respectively.

Saturday's game won't count for the regular season, but the two teams have faced each other 98 times. The Lakers are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 64-34, but they have split the last 10 games 5-5.

