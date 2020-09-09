LA Lakers News: Twitter explodes as LeBron James has a historic night, while Houston Rockets struggle to cope with 'Playoff Rondo'

The LA Lakers overcame the Houston Rockets 112-102 on the back of iconic playoff performances from NBA veterans LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.
The entirety of the NBA fraternity took to Twitter to appreciate the greatness of LeBron James, who moved to number one in all-time playoff wins. The 35-year-old is one of the greatest players to ever play basketball and he continues to prove the same on a daily basis.
On this occasion, though, James received considerable help from another one of the special playoff performers in the history of the NBA - Rajon Rondo. Rondo came up big in the fourth quarter as he knocked down clutch threes and made some exquisite passes to facilitate the LA Lakers offense that has often struggled without LeBron James on the court.
Let's take a look at a few things the fans, journalists, and players had to say in appreciation of King James and Rajon Rondo.
LA Lakers News: LeBron James continues to drop jaws
Points: 36
Blocks: 4
Field goal percentage: 13-23 (56.5%)
LeBron James had a memorable night as he was at his aggressive best at both ends of the floor.
Amidst all the praise that was showered upon him, LeBron James did not forget to remember the late Kobe Bryant.
World renowned analyst Stephen A. Smith was impressed by James' defense more than anything.
James himself passed on the love he received to his teammates, without whom none of this would be possible. He said:
LA Lakers News: LeBron James receives considerable help from Rajon RondoRajon Rondo had himself a game against the Houston Rockets
Points: 21
Assists: 9
Field-goal percentage: 8-11 (72.7%)
"Playoff Rondo" was locked in tonight as he gave the Houston Rockets a dose of what they were simply not prepared to cope with.
LA Lakers teammate Jared Dudley was ecstatic upon witnessing Rondo's sudden burst.
None other than the greatest point guard in LA Lakers history took time out to appreciate Rondo's contribution.
NBA analyst Skip Bayless perhaps took it a bit too far!
LeBron James and Rajon Rondo are back in action on Thursday again as they take on the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-final series. The LA Lakers now lead 2-1.
Published 09 Sep 2020, 10:33 IST