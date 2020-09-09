LA Lakers News: Twitter explodes as LeBron James has a historic night, while Houston Rockets struggle to cope with 'Playoff Rondo'

The LA Lakers overcame the Houston Rockets 112-102 on the back of iconic playoff performances from NBA veterans LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.

The entirety of the NBA fraternity took to Twitter to appreciate the greatness of LeBron James, who moved to number one in all-time playoff wins. The 35-year-old is one of the greatest players to ever play basketball and he continues to prove the same on a daily basis.

On this occasion, though, James received considerable help from another one of the special playoff performers in the history of the NBA - Rajon Rondo. Rondo came up big in the fourth quarter as he knocked down clutch threes and made some exquisite passes to facilitate the LA Lakers offense that has often struggled without LeBron James on the court.

Let's take a look at a few things the fans, journalists, and players had to say in appreciation of King James and Rajon Rondo.

LA Lakers News: LeBron James continues to drop jaws

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game 3: Rondo's presence off the bench was vital

Points: 36

Blocks: 4

Field goal percentage: 13-23 (56.5%)

LeBron James had a memorable night as he was at his aggressive best at both ends of the floor.

LeBron James now wears the crown for most career playoff wins, passing Derek Fisher 👑 pic.twitter.com/uiGy3DZbnN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2020

Amidst all the praise that was showered upon him, LeBron James did not forget to remember the late Kobe Bryant.

“At the end of the day, we just hope we make [Kobe] and his family proud.” - @KingJames 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/cpQaVjbc3I — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 9, 2020

World renowned analyst Stephen A. Smith was impressed by James' defense more than anything.

Yo @maxkellerman, your praising @kawhileonard b/c he blocked a shot with his middle finger. You see the block party @KingJames is putting on tonight? Plus his offense? Looks like there’s a real battle for best in the world to me! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 9, 2020

James himself passed on the love he received to his teammates, without whom none of this would be possible. He said:

“It says that I’ve played with a lot of great teams. It says that I’ve played with a lot of great teammates and some great coaches.”



LeBron on becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in playoff wins pic.twitter.com/zIp9XnBAkx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2020

LeBron in his Bag right now..💼💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 9, 2020

Lebron “King” James just reminded us that he’s the BEST PLAYER in the World!!!! Goodnight... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 9, 2020

LeBron James in the Playoffs



1st in Wins

1st in Points

3rd in Assists

6th in Rebounds

1st in Field Goals

1st in Steals

2nd in 3PM

1st in Free Throws

3rd in Games

1st in Minutes



KING SH!T 👑 pic.twitter.com/ziy5yRKsDt — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) September 9, 2020

LA Lakers News: LeBron James receives considerable help from Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo had himself a game against the Houston Rockets

Points: 21

Assists: 9

Field-goal percentage: 8-11 (72.7%)

"Playoff Rondo" was locked in tonight as he gave the Houston Rockets a dose of what they were simply not prepared to cope with.

PLAYOFF RONDO STRIKES AGAIN



21 Points

9 Assists

72 FG%

3/5 3PM

2/2 FTM



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5IXru7IRTC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 9, 2020

Playoff Rondo — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) September 9, 2020

LA Lakers teammate Jared Dudley was ecstatic upon witnessing Rondo's sudden burst.

Playoff Rondo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) September 9, 2020

None other than the greatest point guard in LA Lakers history took time out to appreciate Rondo's contribution.

LAKER NATION Rajon Rondo was TREMENDOUS in the 4th scoring 12 of his 21 points in the Lakers 112-102 victory to take a 2-1 lead! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 9, 2020

NBA analyst Skip Bayless perhaps took it a bit too far!

Was I ever wrong about this game. I didn't see Rondo coming. He even upstaged LeBron. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 9, 2020

Playoff Rondo. We know the vibes. pic.twitter.com/sLhZgxkk0Y — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) September 9, 2020

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo are back in action on Thursday again as they take on the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-final series. The LA Lakers now lead 2-1.

