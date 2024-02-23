  • home icon
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Scores for February 22, 2024

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 23, 2024 04:30 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
The LA Lakers resumed their season on Thursday on the road against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers entered the matchup with some momentum on their side. They are on a three-game winning streak before the All-Star break and have won seven of their last 10 games.

On the other hand, the Warriors played well in their last 10 contests before the All-Star break. They are 8-2 during that span and have climbed up in the Western Conference standings. Klay Thompson came off the bench in their last game before the break and scored 35 points.

Thursday's game was just the second time the two teams faced each other this season. The Lakers won the first one 145-144 in double-overtime last Jan. 27. They will meet each other two more times later this season on March 6 and April 9.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Scores

LA Lakers players' stats and box score

Anthony Davis came up big for the LA Lakers in the first half with 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. D'Angelo Russell added 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting and Austin Reaves contributed 11 points and three assists.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis19910325-120-25-6-12
D'Angelo Russell10242014-111-51-2-12
Rui Hachimura6311102-51-21-2-16
Taurean Prince7111013-61-40-02
Austin Reaves11130025-71-20-0-11
Max Christie2231001-30-10-0-8
Spencer Dinwiddie4010100-10-10-04
Jaxson Hayes5300002-30-01-2-2
Jalen Hood-SchifinoDNP
Skylar MaysDNP
Dylan WindlerDNP
Colin CastletonDNP
LeBron JamesDNP
Cam ReddishDNP
Jarred VanderbiltDNP
Gabe VincentDNP
Christian WoodDNP
Maxwell LewisDNP

Golden State Warriors players' stats and box score

Steph Curry led the way for the Golden State Warriors in the first half. Curry finished with 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points and two rebounds off the bench.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Stephen Curry25252019-125-72-218
Brandin Podziemski8600023-92-40-06
Draymond Green5530112-31-10-016
Jonathan Kuminga3221001-60-21-217
Andrew Wiggins9221014-71-20-09
Klay Thompson

0121000-50-20-0-1
Kevon Looney2410001-10-00-0-1
Lester Quinones0000020-00-00-00
Trayce Jackson-Davis13200106-70-01-1-5
Dario Saric2100001-20-10-0-5
Moses Moody0100000-10-10-01
Usman GarubaDNP
Pat SpencerDNP
Jerome RobinsonDNP
Gui SantosDNP
Chris PaulDNP
Gary Payton IIDNP

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. All stats and box scores will be updated at the end of the game.

