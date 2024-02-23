LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Scores for February 22, 2024

The LA Lakers resumed their season on Thursday on the road against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers entered the matchup with some momentum on their side. They are on a three-game winning streak before the All-Star break and have won seven of their last 10 games.
On the other hand, the Warriors played well in their last 10 contests before the All-Star break. They are 8-2 during that span and have climbed up in the Western Conference standings. Klay Thompson came off the bench in their last game before the break and scored 35 points.
Thursday's game was just the second time the two teams faced each other this season. The Lakers won the first one 145-144 in double-overtime last Jan. 27. They will meet each other two more times later this season on March 6 and April 9.
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Scores
LA Lakers players' stats and box score
Anthony Davis came up big for the LA Lakers in the first half with 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. D'Angelo Russell added 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting and Austin Reaves contributed 11 points and three assists.
Golden State Warriors players' stats and box score
Steph Curry led the way for the Golden State Warriors in the first half. Curry finished with 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points and two rebounds off the bench.
All stats and box scores will be updated at the end of the game.