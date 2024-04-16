LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans head-to-head this season, previous games stats, last 5 games and more for NBA Play-In Tournament 2024

The LA Lakers are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center for the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner of this game will qualify for the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They will face the defending champions Denver Nuggets in the first round of the postseason.

The two teams faced each other four times this season with the Lakers dominating the season series. The Lakers won three of the four matchups by a wide margin, while the Pelicans also won big in their lone win.

Here are the scores and details of their season series:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dec. 7, 2023 Lakers def. Pelicans 133-89 in Los Angeles

Dec. 31, 2023 Pelicans def. Lakers 129-109 in New Orleans

Feb. 9, 2024 Lakers def. Pelicans 139-122 in Los Angeles

April 14, 2024 Lakers def. Pelicans 124-108 in New Orleans

Also Read: "They shouldn't play LeBron" - ESPN host wants Lakers to throw in the towel against Pelicans in Play-In Tournament

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans stats and top performers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been fantastic for the LA Lakers this season against the New Orleans Pelicans. The two have dominated the matchup against Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, respectively.

Here are their averages against the Pelicans this season:

Players PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% LeBron James 28.3 6.3 11.8 1.5 0.8 2.5 55.1 60.0 93.3 Anthony Davis 21.5 10.5 4.3 1.3 2.0 2.8 60.4 0.0 81.5

On the other hand, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have been solid for the Pelicans against the Lakers. But they will need to do more tonight if they want to advance to the postseason.

Here are their stats per game in four games against the Lakers:

Players PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Zion Williamson 20.3 5.8 5.5 0.8 0.3 3.3 57.7 60.0 70.0 Brandon Ingram 17.5 5 5.5 0.8 1.3 2.5 47.4 33.3 73.3

Also Read: Is LeBron James playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on Lakers star's status for NBA Play-In Tournament

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Last 5 Game Results

Lakers Last 5 Games

The LA Lakers were 3-2 in their last five games of the regular season. They got wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

Pelicans Last 5 Games

New Orleans was on a roll in their last four games before the regular season finale against the Lakers. They won four in a row but lost the most important one of the season, leading to them dropping down to the NBA Play-In Tournament. They had wins over the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Also Read: Anthony Davis Injury Update: Latest on Lakers All-Star's status against Pelicans in NBA's Play-In clash

How to watch LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Lakers vs Pelicans game is scheduled on April 16 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will start at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV. The game is also available via live stream on FuboTV, which is a paid subscription.

Also Read: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on Pelicans star's availability for Play-In Tournament

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback