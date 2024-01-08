Lakers' 2023-24 NBA Playoffs odds & picture: Looking at LeBron & Co.'s chances for title run

The LA Lakers have been struggling since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament a month ago. They have lost 10 of the 13 games, and their freefall has created a lot of tension in the team's locker room. Currently on a four-game losing streak, they have dropped out of the play-in spots, falling to 11th in the Western Conference standings.

The 10th-placed Golden State Warriors (17-18) are just half a game ahead of the Lakers (17-19) and the 12th-placed Utah Jazz (17-20) are half a game behind.

Basketball Reference has given the 17-time NBA champions only a 12% possibility of reaching the playoffs. After playing in the Western Conference finals in May, missing the postseason this year would be a major upset.

Darvin Ham addresses recent struggles; says Lakers can't 'lose their fight'

Frustration continues to mount within the LA Lakers' organization, especially after the 127-113 home defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Coach Darvin Ham, who has been dealing with criticism for how he has been handling the rotation, called for patience as there are still 46 games to be played until the end of the regular season.

"I am tired of people living and dying with every single game we play," Ham said on Friday, according to ESPN. "It is ludicrous. This is a marathon. We hit a tough stretch. It is the same team. We got to keep the fight going. We cannot lose our fight."

Megastars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were also critical of the way the franchise has been playing, and they want to see everyone on the team play with a sense of urgency to avoid a major upset and a playoff elimination.

"We just suck right now," James, the all-time scoring leader said, via ESPN.

"We are trending in the wrong direction," Davis said, via ESPN. "The last thing we need, especially when guys are out, is to separate and fall apart. We got to stay together and figure it out. We can't be in our feelings. We can't be complaining. We can't take anything personal."

Amid injury woes and chemistry issues, the Lakers have been inconsistent on both ends. They have one of the lowest offensive ratings in the league (111.8 points) and are in the middle when it comes to the defensive rating (113.3 points).

The Lakers will seek a fresh start when they host their rivals, the Clippers, at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The Clippers (22-12) have won five games in a row and 14 of their last 16 and are fourth in the West.