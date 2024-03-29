“Lakers beat the snot out of us”: CJ McCollum reveals inspiration for Pelicans' playoff urgency

CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans have been rolling in March, boasting the NBA's second-best record (10-3) and third-best defensive rating (106.8). According to the 11-year veteran, New Orleans' success can be attributed to its 44-point In-Season Tournament beatdown at the hands of the LA Lakers.

On Thursday, the Pelicans defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 107-100 despite shooting 39.6% (36-for-91) and 25.0% (8-for-32) from 3-point range. They did so via another strong team defensive effort while outscoring the Bucks 52-44 in the paint.

“I just thought they played more physical. They were the more aggressive team,” Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard said postgame. "They were able to get their hands on the ball, they chased offensive rebounds, they got extra opportunities. They just played a better game than us.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

CJ McCollum tallied 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, finishing second on the Pelicans in scoring behind star forward Zion Williamson (28 points).

During McCollum's NBA TV postgame interview, former NBA champion Channing Frye asked him what's sparked New Orleans' increased defensive intensity. The 32-year-old harked back to his team's embarrassing 133-89 loss to the Lakers in the In-Season Tournament semifinals on Dec. 7.

According to McCollum, the Pelicans' letdown on the national stage motivated them to improve defensively.

"I think it was a combination of things. The Lakers beat the snot out of us in the In-Season Tournament. For us, it was a way for us to look in the mirror and figure out how we could be better defensively," McCollum said.

Expand Tweet

Following its disappointing loss to LA, New Orleans had a middling 12-11 record. It has since gone 33-17 to improve to fifth in the Western Conference (45-28). So, as McCollum noted, the defeat appears to have been the turning point in the Pelicans' season.

Also Read: “Ask Damian about me” CJ McCollum fires back at Patrick Beverley for calling him one of the 'whitest black' guys in the NBA

CJ McCollum says New Orleans' roster is built for playoff success

Later in Thursday's postgame interview, CJ McCollum touched on the Pelicans' outlook. He noted that given their roster's two-way versatility, they are constructed for playoff success.

"The best playoff teams defend at a high level, especially in the halfcourt, and then they have players that can close games and score throughout, and I think we have both of those," McCollum said.

At full strength, the Pelicans have three go-to scorers in Williamson, McCollum, and star forward Brandon Ingram. Meanwhile, they have multiple lanky defensive wings, including Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III.

It remains to be seen if New Orleans can sustain its improved two-way play into the playoffs. If so, it could win its first playoff series since 2018.

Also Read: "We some a** man”: Bucks fans in shambles after loss to undermanned Pelicans