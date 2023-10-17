Lakers' forward's wife promotes Kyrie Irving's ex Kehlani's latest message supporting Palestine: "Free Palestine till it's backwards"

Kyrie Irving's ex-girlfriend and American singer, Kehlani Ashley Parrish, has been vocal about the Israeli-Hamas war. Hanah Usman, the wife of Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince, shared a video of Kehlani speaking in support of Palestine.

Kehlani was marching in Los Angeles in support of Palestine and spoke to the PSL (Party for Socialism and Liberation). She urged her fans to stand in support of Palestine, adding that the decision is not that complicated to make.

“Free Palestine till it's backward. I don’t think it’s a complicated situation at all. I think it’s black and white, and you have a choice to see it or not.”

Previously, Usman shared a series of posts that stood in support of Palestine and support of its people in Gaza. While condemning the violence on both sides, Usman urged people to support the innocent Palestinian people.

Hannah Usman's IG story

Last week, Usman shared a story on IG, which said that the media created the wrong narrative on the ongoing war.

Kyrie Irving slams media for silence on the Israel-Hamas conflict

Kyrie Irving slammed the media for maintaining silence about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the reporters for not condemning people who stood by the oppressed.

Irving's comments did not match the controversy created by his previous comments, which got him suspended for multiple games. Irving openly called out the media for ignoring the news of the crime being committed against humanity.