Lamar Odom has gone through a lot of trouble in his life, which is why he offered his help to Bam Margera. The former NBA star had a problem with substance abuse after his career ended, but he's successfully recovered.

Margera, a TV star who is currently facing charges of assault, harassment and terroristic threats, is in a similar situation. He's been dealing with substance abuse for many years, which has caused many problems in his life.

Back in October 2015, Lamar Odom had a near-death experience after taking cocaine, alcohol and a few more substances. He was in a coma for three days, but has recovered and changed his life.

Lamar Odom wants to help Bam Margera for free

Bam Margera, who is best known for creating MTV's show "Jackass," recently ran into trouble with the law. He turned himself in to the police after a physical confrontation with his brother Jesse.

The TV star has been quite controversial and this incident is just one of the many issues he's been dealing with. While he has pleaded not guilty, it's clear that he needs help, which is why the former NBA star stepped in.

"A relationship with Jesus Christ would help," Odom said when asked for his comment regarding Margera's situation. "But if his problems is alcohol and drugs, I would reach my hand out to him and give him bread in my facility, my wellness center."

Odom also clarified that his help would be free. All Bam Margera has to do is show up. The two-time NBA champion has gone through addiction problems, which is why he knows that it's important to want help.

"You have to want it," the former basketball player added.

Earlier this year, Lamar Odom invested in three drug treatment centers in Southern California. His goal is to help others who suffer from substance abuse, just like he was helped when he dealt with these problems.

Odom's goal is to save the lives of other people who struggle with addiction (Image via Getty Images)

Odom Wellness Treatment Centers are located in San Diego, El Cajon and Lemon Grove. The former basketball star vowed to be highly involved with all the patients in his rehabiliation centers, which is praise-worthy.

"I love him and just stay strong," Odom added when asked for a message regarding Margera.

Bam Margera, who allegedly threatened to kill his brothers and others in the house, was released on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for the reality TV star was set for May 25 in a Pennsylvania court.

