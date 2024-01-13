Lamar Odom offers $30,000 help to former prisoner Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Reports

Since his retirement, Lamar Odom has been actively trying to champion a life that goes into helping others in need. The two-time NBA champion runs a rehab facility to help those in need and a dental clinic to help those struggling with oral health issues.

According to a recent report by TMZ, the former LA Lakers star has reached out to Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Blanchard is an author and a social media star who was convicted of second-degree murder.

Blanchard turned her life around after being released on parole and has since been telling her story to the world. However, she suffers from chronic oral health problems and has not found a cure so far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reportedly, Odom learned of Blanchard's story and struggles with dental problems and decided to help her.

Expand Tweet

Odom contacted Blanchard via social media, and the latter appreciated his gesture. Further, the former NBA star has also offered to pay for Blanchard's dental procedure, costing around $30,000.

This is not the first time Odom has helped a reality star. He has helped many before through his rehab facility.

Odom runs a rehab facility, where he saw many of his patients struggling with severe dental problems. This prompted him to open a dental office in California.

Odom struggled with dental health in the past due to negligence. He did not visit a dentist in almost a decade, costing him around $80,000 in the long run.

Looking back at Lamar Odom and Gypsy Rose Blanchard's struggles

Lamar Odom is no stranger to personal struggle. The former NBA star has turned his life around as a philanthropist, helping people with his rehab facility.

Odom has personally struggled with his dental issues and has opened a dental facility to help people in need. He has also struggled with drug abuse in the past.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard suffered from Munchausen syndrome, and her mother took advantage of her condition. This forced Blanchard to commit a second-degree murder by killing her mother. However, she has tried to make a positive impact since getting released from prison on parole.

Gypsy Blanchard's mother, Dee Dee, convinced her that she was mentally and physically disabled. This led her to undergo multiple surgeries. Dee Dee Blanchard also faked Gypsy's illness to gain financial assistance. It all led to Gypsy Blanchard and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killing her mother in 2015.

Blanchard was released in December 2023 and has since actively shared her story with the world. She has turned her life around and detailed her life events in her e-book.