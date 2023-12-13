LaMelo Ball flexes custom Cartier watch & bracelet as he quotes 50 Cent’s lyrics: “I know heartbreaks… setbacks”

LaMelo Ball continues to deal with an ankle injury that has sidelined him since late November and there is still no timetable for his return. In the meantime, Ball has been active on social media. On Monday, he took to Instagram to flex his impressive outfit as he arrived at Spectrum Center for the Charlotte Hornets' home game vs. the Miami Heat (116-114).

LaMelo Ball posted a couple of images where he flexed his Cartier watch and bracelet while quoting famous rapper 50 Cent:

"I know heartbreaks… setbacks…if i crap out i’m sure ima get back i been through the ups and downs, u know how i get around so to me it’s all part of the game," the All-Star guard wrote on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LaMelo Ball progressing well with recovery; still expected to miss time

LaMelo Ball is progressing well with his recovery, as it has been two and a half weeks since he suffered the injury. Ball is expected to miss more time with the ankle injury since the Hornets will re-evaluate him early next week.

"I’m making progress. Doing the treatment every day, just trying to get better. From when it happened, I feel a little better. I’m doing everything you can think of. Little movements – this way, that way – icing.

"It feels way better than when it happened because at first, I couldn’t put any pressure on my foot. Now, [it’s] way better than what it was," LaMelo Ball said, via NBA.com.

The All-Star guard also referred to the ankle issues he has been dealing with and named working on his body and improving his condition as two crucial factors to avoid such injuries.

"Just to have two shoes on and walking around touching a ball, it’s always great. That (shooting) definitely feels better right there. If you’re going to play basketball, people get hurt. Just have to build your body up.

"Steph Curry had some ankle problems to start [his career], and you see where he’s at right now. Just have to keep working, keep going," Ball said, via NBA.com.

Meanwhile, Charlotte coach Steve Clifford had nothing but high praise for his player and the love he has for the game of basketball.

"He’s been great the whole time," Clifford said, via NBA.com. "He wants to be out there. He’s starting to feel better, but he loves the game. He’s great with his teammates, he’s supportive.

"A lot of times during practice, he’s right up on the sidelines, watching. He wants to make sure when he’s back that he’s on top of things. He has a love for the game."

LaMelo Ball has averages this season of 24.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 8.2 apg in 15 games, on 44.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three. The Charlotte Hornets have won seven of their first 21 games and will wrap up their two-game series with the Heat on Wednesday.