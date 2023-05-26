Create

"Larsa got this man down bad" - NBA fans roast Scottie Pippen for trashing Michael Jordan

By Reign Amurao
Modified May 27, 2023 03:07 GMT
Fans react to Scottie Pippen
Fans react to Scottie Pippen's comments about Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen made his way to the news recently after commenting about Michael Jordan's style of play prior to him joining the Chicago Bulls.

Following his comments about MJ, fans quickly went online to roast Pippen for the words he chose regarding Jordan's play.

Pippen's remarks weren't received well by the fans. Most of them took the chance to make fun of the seven-time All-Star. There were also some fans who included the fact that Marcus Jordan, Michael's first-born child is currently dating Scottie's ex-wife, Larsa.

"I've seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. You guys have seen him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with." Pippen said.
“LeBron James will be the greatest statistical [player] to ever play the game of basketball. [Michael Jordan] was a horrible player.”- Scottie Pippen (h/t @DieHardCBfans ) https://t.co/8EN5xOpJOG

Following his comments, fans started to make fun of the NBA legend:

@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans @kingayemere 😂😂😂 next level hating. This their beef eh
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans How many Ls Scottie going to take 💀 https://t.co/vPVPxWKpOC
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans Scottie to Michael Jordan ever since his son started dating his wife https://t.co/XOYYLQemX1
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans did mj hurt someone in his family or something 😭
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans we know why he mad
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans The dude is still MAD, Jordan’s son is clapping his ex-wife’s cheeks
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans This man is still salty about The Last Dance lol
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans Naw man, where his wife at tho!?
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans I bookmarked this tweet under a folder named “Comedy”
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans Context: Pippen’s ex-wife is getting plowed by MJ’s son
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans I’ve never seen someone hate as hard as Scottie Pippen lmao
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans I blame Marcus Jordan 😂
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans whatever bros smoking I don’t want none
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans Larsa got this man down bad
@TheNBACentral @DieHardCBfans Guess he’s not handling Marcus smashing Larsa too well

While Pippen's arrival improved MJ's chances at winning a title, there's no denying that Jordan's main responsibility in the team was to shoot the ball. There were, however, times when he knew that he had to pass up some shots for better chances at winning.

Pippen won six titles with "His Airness" and the Bulls. Without Jordan, who knows how many titles the defensive forward could've won.

You might also be interested in reading this: “He was a horrible player” - Scottie Pippen rants about Michael Jordan being a selfish player

Scottie Pippen is still sour about how he was portrayed in 'The Last Dance'

Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat - Game Three
Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat - Game Three

Back in 2020, Netflix released a documentary about Jordan called 'The Last Dance', which covers the superstar's final title run and season with Chicago.

It was appreciated by fans and players alike, but Scottie Pippen had some issues with the documentary.

According to Pippen, Jordan used the documentary to tell his side only. Based on the remarks made by the seven-time All-NBA, 'The Last Dance' was made to prove to everyone that he's better than LeBron James.

Pippen stated:

"Except, Michael was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was larger-than-life during his day and still larger than LeBron James, the player many consider his equal, if not superior".
youtube-cover
"So Michael presented his story, not the story of the 'Last Dance,' as our coach, Phil Jackson, billed the 1997-98 season once it became obvious the two Jerrys were intent on breaking up the gang no matter what happened."

Pippen also talked about how he was portrayed in the documentary and shared his sentiments about it. The Hall of Fame forward wasn't happy with how Jordan used the documentary to uplift himself.

The 1992 Olympic gold medalist said he thought "it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified".

Also read: Scottie Pippen ignores questions about Larsa Pippen dating Marcus Jordan: All you need to know

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Shocking ANTI-GAY remarks by NBA stars CAUGHT ON CAMERA feat. Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and more

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...