Larsa Pippen cheers on beau Marcus Jordan’s latest homage to his dad

Marcus Jordan announced the giveaway of Jordan 1 Rookie card shoe on Trophy Room's official Instagram page, and Larsa Pippen showered love on her boyfriend by reposting the post.

Michael Jordan's son owns Trophy Room, which sells shoes and other Jordan Brand accessories that are themed on the trophy room in Jordan’s family residence. The IG handle of the official website posted an update about the release of the Jordan 1 Low Rookie Card.

Pippen sent a shoutout to Jordan with the caption:

“So proud of you (Marcus Jordan).”

Larsa Pippen's Status

The Jordan 1 Low Rookie Card pays homage to Michael Jordan's rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. The shoe comes in Black, White and Red colorways, paying tribute to the Bulls. The sneaker also comes with Jordan’s rookie card, which is inspired by his 1986 Fleer rookie card.

Marcus Jordan wanted to step in and support Larsa Pippen

Recently, RHOM stars Guerdy Abraira and Larsa Pippen went against each other on the Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 reunion. Apparently, Pippen publicly opened up about Abraira’s recent cancer diagnosis.

Larsa also alleged that Abraira was faking cancer for the publicity. Abraira slammed Pippen for making her life “harder” when she was going through a tough journey.

“In the time that I’m going through the worst part of my life and the worst journey of my life. It was hard already, and you f***ing made it harder,” Abraira said.

While Larsa Pippen tried to explain that Abraira made it hard for her to become friends, Alexi Nepola attempted to intervene in the dispute. Pippen shut her down and asked her co-star to stay out of it. Marcus Jordan, who was backstage, seemed restless to intervene and defend Larsa.

“Oh no, Now Alexi can speak up. Oh, my god. I wish I could be on that couch so bad, I wish bro. I wish,” Jordan said.

The episode drew a lot of criticism from NBA fans against Marcus Jordan for getting involved in reality TV.