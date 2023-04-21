Larsa Pippen to host celebrity basketball match with Marcus Jordan as coach: All you need to know

The Larsa Pippen saga has gotten a new chapter. Scottie Pippen's ex-wife will host a celebrity basketball event in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday, May 3. Many prominent celebrities will attend the event, including Tyreek Hill, an NFL player.

Considering that much of Larsa's life has revolved around basketball, this comes as no surprise. Her relationship with Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, has become official and the two will likely host many events in the future.

Both Larsa and Marcus have strong connections to basketball, and it will be interesting to see how well they organize the upcoming celebrity games.

Larsa Pippen is taking her relationship with Marcus Jordan to the hardwood

Larsa Pippen is best known for being the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, a Chicago Bulls legend. The two married in 1997 and have four children together. However, their marriage ended up falling apart and resulted in a divorce in 2021.

Ever since they filed for divorce, Larsa has begun dating several high-profile celebrities. She was involved with Malik Beasley, another basketball player, as well as Future, a popular artist. The reality TV star was first seen with Marcus Jordan in late 2022 and it appears they've been together ever since.

Pippen and Marcus will hold a celebrity basketball game (Image via FLA Live Arena / Twitter)

While Larsa is the ex-wife of a former NBA player, Marcus Jordan is the son of Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player of all time. Due to this, they decided to team up to host a celebrity basketball game ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

The game will be held at Fla Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The arena has a capacity of more than 20,000 seats for basketball events. Tickets for the celebrity basketball event cost from $25 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster. The event supports the "D Up on Cancer" charity.

The Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic, the official name of the upcoming event, will tip-off at 8:00 PM Eastern Time on May 3. Basketball fans will be able to enter the arena 60 to 90 minutes prior to tip-off.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan used to downplay their relationship and pretend they were just friends. However, this is no longer the case, and the basketball game is a huge step in their relationship.

Marcus, who played basketball in high school and college, will be a coach.

The celebrity game will feature Tyreek Hill (NFL star), Lil Pump (rapper), Bryant McKinnie (former NFL player), Jen Selter (influencer and model), Jimmie Allen (country artist), DJ Irie, and many others.

