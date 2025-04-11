Larsa Pippen shares wholesome hug with son Justin Pippen in latest IG post after his major move

After Larsa Pippen's youngest son Justin Pippen made a career-changing move, she posted a picture with her son on Friday. The mother of four shared a wholesome hug with him, wearing a long printed overcoat.
Larsa captioned the post, tagging her son, followed by a red heart emoji:
20-year-old Justin Pippen, who played his freshman year with Michigan, joined the California Golden Bears through the transfer portal.
He had entered the transfer portal when his team was in the Sweet 16 during March Madness. His decision might have come from a lack of playing minutes with Michigan. In his freshman year, he averaged just 6.6 minutes.
Larsa Pippen also hyped up her son's move to Cal through her social media handle. She reposted a post by @toptonedits that featured Justin in the Michigan jersey on her Instagram story.
"Let's go @justinpippen," she wrote.
In his freshman year, Justin averaged 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.2 steals per game. He will expect some good playing minutes under coach Mark Madsen.
Larsa Pippen sends love to son Scotty Pippen Jr. after historic achievement
Scottie Pippen's son has legitimately earned his place in the league. When it seemed like he might be out of the NBA, Pippen Jr. got his break with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season.
He started 16 of the 21 games that he played for the Grizzlies that season and proved his worth. He averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while most of the Grizzlies players were out with injuries.
A year later, Scotty Pippen Jr. has already made his name in the franchise's history. In a win against the Miami Heat in March, he recorded 11 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals. The same night, Pippen set his name among the top 10 Grizzlies with the most 10-assist games.
Happy with her son's achievement, Scotty Pippen's mother, Larsa Pippen, sent love to her son through her social media. She shared a post by StatMuse on her IG story and captioned the post with a heart emoji.
This season, Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is also shooting 48.3% from the field and 39.7% from the 3-point line.
