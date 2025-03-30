Laura Govan beams 2-word love for NYC stroll with son Alijah Arenas & family while Hamiley Arenas reps Kobe Bryant merch

Laura Govan, Gilbert Arenas' ex, went for a New York City stroll with her family recently. The "Basketball Wives LA" star posted a series of pictures from their outing in the city featuring her children and her parents.

The highlight of the Instagram Story post was the family picture in front of the Empire State Building, with Govan standing in the center with her youngest son, Aloni Arenas, on her right.

Govan's youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, stood on her left and wore a full-sleeve T-shirt featuring a picture of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Izela Arenas, Govan's oldest child, stood on the far right beside her grandmother.

"NYC Crew Empire State," Govan wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

In her subsequent IG story, the reality TV star posted a group picture of all her four children. Alijah Arenas stood towering over his siblings with his arms on Hamiley and Aloni's shoulders. Aloni was pictured rocking a pair of "Gil's Arena" sweatpants. Izela stood in front with a big smile on her face.

"My Babies," wrote the happy mother in the caption with a series of heart emojis.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

The former couple's children are all making their mark in basketball. Izela Arenas played her freshman season at Louisville. Earlier this week, she entered the transfer portal.

Their oldest son, Alijah Arenas, from Chatsworth High School, has established himself among the top players in the country. Earlier this year, after he reclassified to 2025, Alijah committed to USC for his collegiate career.

Laura Govan and daughter Hamiley Arenas link up with Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods in New York

The Empire State Building wasn't the first big stop that Laura Govan and her family made. On Wednesday, Govan and her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, were at Madison Square Garden attending the game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers.

One of the highlights from the night was their link-up with Karl-Anthony Towns' longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods. In a post that Laura Govan made on her Instagram Story, Hamiley was seen wearing a gray denim outfit with a white crop top. Govan had styled herself in a white fur top.

"My Cuties ❤️❤️ @hamileyarenas0 @jordynwoods," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

In another post on her IG Story, the mother-daughter duo was seen posing for a candid picture.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Hamiley, a high school freshman basketball standout for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, made an immediate impact in her first season with the team. Her performance earned her a spot on the 2025 Girls Basketball All CIF-SS Team.

