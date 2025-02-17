Laura Govan trolls Anthony Davis’ Mavericks injury right after Luka Doncic trade

Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, trolled Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis. Davis, who was traded to the Mavs from the LA Lakers on February 1, went out with an injury in his first game as a Mavericks player.

With almost all their big men on the injury report, the Mavs became the butt of jokes on social media. Davis, who has had a long annals of injuries, also became the target for fans after his injury was revealed.

Laura Govan is one of the big names to troll the Mavs big man on her social media. She reposted a hilarious video on her Instagram story that showed a kid falling down bizarrely and seemingly hurting his back.

"Pov: Anthony Davis as soon as he joined the Mavs," the caption of the post said.

"Don't hate me!!!" 🤦🏾‍♀️," Govan also wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade has so far been a disaster for the Dallas Mavericks. Since then, the Mavs have lost Davis and Daniel Gafford to injuries and are also left without their young center Dereck Lively II for a significant amount of time.

As per reports, Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with an adductor injury. It was earlier reported that he might need surgery, which was later denied by the team. With 26 games remaining in the season and Davis out for multiple weeks, the Mavs season is feared to be over.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan trolls Drake with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" edited performance video at Super Bowl

Trolling Anthony Davis on her social media wasn't the first time that Laura Govan was trying her hand at it. Before she trolled the NBA star, she hilariously targeted Canadian singer Drake.

She posted an edited video on her Instagram story that showed Drake matching steps with Kendrick Lamar in his "Not Like Us" performance at Super Bowl LIX.

The reality TV actress made it clear that it was just a light joke and her fans should not hate her for it.

"Don't hate ME!" she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Laura Govan was previously engaged to Golden State Warriors star Gilbert Arenas, who is now married to Melli Monaco. Arenas and Govan have four children together: two daughters, Izela and Hamiley Arenas, and two sons, Alijah Arenas, and Aloni Arenas.

