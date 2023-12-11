“LeAlcoholic”: Fans poke fun at LeBron James on Twitter upon launching his tequila brand ‘Lobos 1707’ in the UK

LeBron James became the biggest force in expanding the Lobos 1707 when he invested in the tequila brand. Diego Osorio, Lobos 1707, the liquor brand has reported a revenue generation of $1.7 over the years. The brand is reportedly trying to expand its reach in the world.

Lobos 1707 updated on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that it was expanding its reach to the UK. James, a $1 billion athlete, retweeted the post and captioned it, “WELCOME TO THE PACK (UK).”

LeBron has been smart in his business investments, and Lobos 1707 is one of his ventures. He has invested in sports teams, entertainment and video games, through which he has garnered millions of dollars and added to his worth.

After finding the post, fans poked fun at James. One of the fans wrote, “I need that Lobos Goat, everyday I be eating cereal with GOAT MILK, AKA LEGOAT MILK!!!!!!” Another fan hilariously used the long-used classic and called James, “LeAlcoholic.”

Here are some of the hilarious comments on X.

Adam Silver hilariously apologized to LeBron James for not awarding him a franchise

LeBron James and the Lakers won the first NBA In-Season Tournament on Saturday, with James as the first NBA Cup MVP. LeBron was not only outstanding in terms of being effective on both ends of the floor but also with his leadership.

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver handed James the MVP trophy, he made a joke that he couldn't give James a franchise.

“The MVP Cup for the outstanding play throughout the entire tournament to a man who frankly has nothing else to win in this league," Silver said. "The only thing I can say, I'm sorry but it doesn't come with a franchise. LeBron James, the MVP.”

LeBron has voiced his desire to have his own NBA team in Las Vegas. He even said that it was his “ultimate goal.” He asked Silver when the commissioner was in Abu Dhabi that he wants to own a team in Vegas.

The Lakers were undefeated in their run to the In-Season Tournament title, going 7-0. They defeated the Suns, Grizzlies, Trail Blazers and Jazz on their way to the knockout rounds. They defeated the Suns in the quarterfinals, the New Orleans Pelican in the semifinals and eventually the Pacers in the final to win the championship.